Harassment 'normalised'

Image copyright Getty Images

From public transport and universities through to bars, clubs, online spaces or just going for a run, women and girls are facing "relentless" sexual harassment, a new report has said. And despite government promises to eliminate such behaviour altogether by 2030, the Women and Equalities Committee concludes there's "no evidence of any programme to achieve this".

The committee - a cross-party group of MPs - has carried out a nine-month inquiry into the topic. It argues that constant street harassment becomes "normalised" for girls growing up - often when in school uniform - and they feel "the onus is put on them to avoid 'risky' situations", which "keeps women and girls unequal".

The committee sets out seven steps to take. Among them, forcing train and bus operators and pub landlords to take tougher action against sexual harassment on their premises. It also calls for a public information campaign designed to change attitudes, akin to road safety campaigns.

The Home Office says tackling the issue is "a key priority" and it is working on an updated "Violence Against Women and Girls" strategy. France recently introduced a law against street harassment which allows for on-the-spot fines for predatory remarks and harassment such as wolf-whistles. Women in some cities are also fighting back by writing out catcalls in chalk on pavements.

Fast food 'flood'

BBC analysis of official figures has found that the number of fast food outlets in the UK has jumped by 34% since 2010. Then, there were an average of 47 per 100,000 people, now it's 61. Research suggests people most exposed to them are nearly twice as likely to be obese - people like Joseph Law, who features in our story, and was at one stage eating a Chinese takeaway every day.

Councils have introduced various initiatives to limit the opening of new takeaways, for example around schools, but the Local Government Association says they need more powers to tackle the "clustering" of outlets already open. The government is consulting on whether to introduce mandatory calorie labelling for takeaway menus, but industry representatives say that would just push up costs, and small firms "need support" to become healthier instead.

Missing smears

Women are offered regular cervical screening - or smear tests - to help to spot cancer early. But figures show screening rates are at their lowest for two decades, and in some areas up to half of those under 50 have not taken up the option in the recommended time frame. Experts put the fall down to embarrassment, a lack of awareness or simple complacency.

Not been for yours? Here's the truth about what it really involves.

How the 'thin-fat' epidemic swept the world

By Dr Sophie Hawkesworth & Dr Lindsay Keir, Wellcome

Obesity is often portrayed as a Western problem, with under-nutrition found in poorer countries. But the truth is more complex. Nine out of 10 countries are in the grip of a health epidemic known as the "double burden" - where overweight and undernourished people live side-by-side. A worldwide explosion in the availability of unhealthy foods, a shift towards office jobs and the growth of transport and television are among the many causes. Often, this double burden occurs not only within a community, but also within the same family.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Image copyright Guardian, Daily Mail

Theresa May's Brexit statement to the Commons on Monday is widely covered, but for many, it didn't take us much further forward. The Guardian says the fundamentals - that the EU will not agree to her Chequers plan and the PM lacks the numbers in her party to deliver it anyway - remain as true now as before. The Daily Telegraph says the option of extending the transition period does not seem to have placated her MPs. The Financial Times, though, sees little evidence that the bulk of Tory MPs are yet prepared to withdraw their backing for her. But the Daily Mail is angry. "Enough is enough," it declares, describing the plotters as "peacocking saboteurs dragging their party and country towards the abyss". Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads with a call to Mrs May to abandon plans to investigate unsolved killings in Northern Ireland and other military conflicts going back many decades. The paper's political commentator, Stephen Pollard, describes the plans as a witch hunt.

