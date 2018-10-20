UK

People's Vote march: In pictures

  • 20 October 2018
Image caption More than 100,000 protesters - including MPs from all the main political parties - are expected to join a march in London on Saturday calling for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.
Image caption The march, organised by the People's Vote campaign, is expected to be dominated by young voters. Leo Buckley, 16, told the BBC that "young people stand to lose the most" following the decision by the British public to leave the EU in June 2016.
Image caption Bea (r) - who travelled to the march from Norwich with her mum Emma and her brother, Richard, told the BBC her generation was "being left to sort out the mess".
Image caption The EU referendum in June 2016 fiercely divided the nation, with 52% voting to leave the EU against 48% who backed remain. Aleta Doyle and her son Leo, who travelled from Peterborough, are among those who are calling for a new referendum on the government's final deal.
Image caption Kimberley (l) and Jenny travelled from West Sussex, but were born in County Fermanagh and are marching for their families there. They told the BBC they were worried about the impact of Brexit on the Irish peace process and the consequences of a possible hard border.
Image caption Demonstrators in London asked if Brexit was worth it. But Richard Tice, founder of Leave Means Leave and former co-chair of Leave.EU, told BBC Breakfast a second referendum would be "incredibly damaging" for democracy.

