Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Duchess of Sussex received a tiara from one little girl

They say when in Rome, do as the Romans do. And the Duchess of Sussex did just that by trying her hand at Aussie Rules football in Melbourne.

Meghan tossed the oval ball during a reception held for her and Prince Harry on the third day of their tour of Australia and New Zealand.

It was part of a sporting demonstration for the UN campaign This Girl Can.

Thousands of people turned out to see the couple, who recently announced they are expecting a baby.

Image copyright AFP

Prince Harry and Meghan abandoned their strict schedule and instead spent 25 minutes meeting royal fans.

Some members of the crowd gave the parents-to-be presents for their unborn child, including 10-year-old Courtney Pistone.

Image copyright Getty Images

She gave Meghan a large Teddy bear. "I gave it to her for the nursery," she said.

"I thought it would be suitable because we didn't know if it was a boy or a girl and both boys and girls like bears."

Image copyright Getty Images

Some members of the crowd sang Stand By Me - a song the couple chose for their wedding service in May.

The duke and duchess then went on to a reception at Government House.

During a fitness display by 150 women, Meghan was convinced to throw an Australian Football League (AFL) game ball.

"I'm not sure I will be good," she said, before giving it a go. "I'm not sure I did it right!" she added.

Image copyright Getty Images

Jerril Rechter, who showed the couple around, said: "She did pass an AFL football. She did a handball. That's a pretty incredible thing for anybody to do."

During another demonstration, Meghan got a shock when a group of school children demonstrated a miniature F1 race track.

Skip Twitter post by @scobie During the reception Harry and Meghan got to meet students from Trinity Grammar who had been involved in the #F1inSchools programme. The couple got to race miniature F1 cars - and the Duchess got quite a shock! pic.twitter.com/ws4jxaWugZ — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 18, 2018 Report

Pupils from Trinity Grammar forgot to remind Prince Harry and Meghan about the loud noise generated by the miniature cars.

Image copyright Getty Images

The couple had lunch at the social enterprise restaurant Charcoal Lane, prepared by young indigenous chefs.

They ate a starter of mushroom and quinoa nest, and chargrilled kangaroo, followed by a main course of wild boar, saffron risotto and barramundi.