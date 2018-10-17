YouTube back online after outage
- 17 October 2018
The online video streaming service YouTube is up and running again after an outage lasting almost two hours.
Users had complained that services including YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music were not able to be accessed as usual.
YouTube has not said what caused the outage.
More 400 hours of content is uploaded to YouTube per minute, and it is the second-largest search engine after Google.
The company said there had been a "widespread issue" that had now been resolved.
Update: There was a widespread issue which is resolved now. Let us know if you see otherwise and we would be happy to look into it for you!— Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018
