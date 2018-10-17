If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Canada legalises cannabis use

Canada has legalised the possession and use of recreational cannabis, but there are doubts about whether it's prepared. It becomes only the second country - after Uruguay - to make the move. A nationwide market selling the drug has opened, with 15 million households being sent an explanation of the changes.

Until legal stores are more widely available, some unlicensed cannabis retailers, which have increased in recent years, may stay open. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says legalising and regulating the drug will keep it out of the hands of young people and cut criminals' profits. But opponents say it will cause health problems, endanger public safety and increase drug-impaired driving. Meanwhile, here's how the debate's going in the UK.

EU summit: May seeks to end Irish border deadlock

Theresa May will address fellow EU leaders on Wednesday evening about her plans to end the deadlock in Brexit talks caused by the Irish border issue. Hopes of a breakthrough at the summit aren't high, says BBC political correspondent Iain Watson, but the PM will be keen to strike an upbeat tone.

Downing Street says Mrs May has told fellow ministers not to be "downhearted" if she and fellow European leaders do not set a date for a November summit to thrash out their differences. There's reportedly growing expectation in government that a final agreement (if any is reached) may now be pushed back to December.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg asks if there is a way through all of this? And, here's all you need to know about Brexit, including the Irish border impasse.

Plus, BBC Europe editor Katya Adler asks whether the EU is as united over Brexit as it seems.

Boy, five, rubs Prince Harry's beard

Prince Harry's been getting an early taste of the more minor rough and tumble of fatherhood. During a visit to Dubbo, in New South Wales, five-year-old Luke Vincent touched the Duke of Sussex's beard. He later remarked that he had unknowingly breached royal protocol because his "favourite person in the world is Santa Claus".

The bang on the head that knocked English out of me

By Beth Rose

Hannah Jenkins speaks English in the morning and German in the afternoon. It's not a routine she chose to adopt - but something her brain requires her to do. It all started with a cycling accident.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph leads with Chancellor Philip Hammond's warning that the UK will have to pay the EU £36bn if it fails to agree a post-Brexit trade deal. The Daily Express says Remain supporters planning to march at the weekend should respect the outcome of the 2016 referendum. Meanwhile, the Times says a worldwide register of suspected sexual predators working in the aid sector is set to be launched by the UK. And the Daily Mirror and Daily Star focus on the stated reasons for the divorce of TV presenter Ant McPartlin and wife Lisa Armstrong.

Daily digest

Rail disruption Passengers using London's Paddington station face cancellations

Sexual health Self-lubricating condom designed to reduce infections

Breast enlargement Advert shown during ITV's Love Island banned

Netflix Streaming firm adds more subscribers than expected

Man Booker Prize And this year's winner is...

Lookahead

09:30 The Consumer Price Index rate of inflation in September is revealed.

11:00 Winter Olympic double gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold receives her OBE at Buckingham Palace.

On this day

1980 The Queen becomes the first British monarch to make a state visit to the Vatican.

