There has been a surge in hate crime directed at people because of their religious beliefs, new figures show.

Police in England and Wales say there has been an increase of 40% compared with last year's figures.

Most religious hate crime - 52% of all offences - was aimed at Muslims.

The total number of hate incidents reached a record 94,098, from April 2017 to March this year - a rise of 17%. More than three-quarters (76%) of those were classified as "race hate".

Hate crime is defined as an offence which the victim considers to be driven by hostility towards their race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or transgender identity.

'Greater willingness to come forward'

Crimes targeted at people because of their sexual orientation made up 12% of the total, with religious hatred at 9%, disability hate 8% and transgender hate crimes 2%.

Offences are classed more than once if they have multiple motivations.

There were increases in every category, but this may partly reflect better reporting methods used by police - and a greater willingness on the part of victims to come forward, said BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw.

According to the police figures, the number of hate crimes has more than doubled since 2012/13, when 42,255 were recorded.

The figures were revealed as the Home Office announced a review into whether offences motivated by misandry - prejudice against men - should be classed as hate crimes. If so, it could lead to tougher sentences.

Last month, it was announced that a review by the Law Commission would look at whether offences driven by misogyny - dislike, contempt or ingrained prejudice against women - should be treated as hate crimes.

It's now emerged that the same review will also consider hostility towards men.

Ageism and hatred of certain alternative cultures, such as Goths or punks, could also be included in future.

