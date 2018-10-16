Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The couple were given a toy kangaroo, complete with joey, and little Ugg boots

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun their first overseas tour as news of Meghan's pregnancy made headlines across the globe.

The royal couple arrived in Sydney and were given the first gifts for their unborn baby.

Australia's Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, and his wife Lynn, presented them with a toy kangaroo, complete with joey, as well as a little pair of Ugg boots.

The baby is due in the spring.

As well as Australia, the tour will see them visit New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

The duke and duchess were greeted at Admiralty House by flag-bearing representatives from the 18 countries who will be competing at the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry, of course, is one of the founders of the competition for injured military personnel.

Presented with the cuddly kangaroo, Meghan said: "Our first baby gift!" while Prince Harry described the boots as "awesome".

The couple who married in May, were also given Akubras, traditional Australian hats.

When the Duchess of Sussex - wearing a white dress by Australian designer Karen Gee - was congratulated on her pregnancy, she said: "Thank you so much. We are very excited."

The duke and duchess's itinerary has not changed, despite pregnant women being advised against travelling to Fiji and Tonga because of the risk posed by the Zika virus.

Kensington Palace says medical advice has been taken.

The Queen and other senior royals were told about the pregnancy on Friday, when they gathered in Windsor for Princess Eugenie's wedding.