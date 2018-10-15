UK

Meghan and Harry: All the royal babies you could possibly want, in one place

  • 15 October 2018
Composite royal baby pictures
Image caption Who's the cutest of them all? Read on and make your choice

It's a rainy, blustery Monday - but here's the news that's going to cheer us all up.

Another royal baby!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby will be arriving in the spring - but because we quite simply can't wait until then, here are lots of lovely, squishy royal baby pictures to tide us over.

You're welcome.

Prince George

Ah, to be this little one right now.

We'd all like to feel this cosy - at all times. Really we would.

Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital before leaving with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London July 23, 2013. Image copyright Reuters
How quickly they grow... here's gorgeous George aged one.

Prince George Image copyright TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte

The baby princess seen here bossing the hygge trend pioneered by her brother:

The newborn baby princess, born to parents Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, is carried in a car seat by her father from The Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, in London, Saturday, 2 May 2015. Image copyright PA
Oh stop already! This is just too much.

George and Charlotte Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Louis

OK. Maybe just a few more...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. Image copyright PA
Sisterly love - Charlotte and Louis forever. Swoon.

Princess Charlotte with her brother Prince Louis Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge
Hello little happy face!

Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Louis Image copyright Matt Porteous
The Queen

In black and white (as it was 1926) but still pretty high in the cuteness stakes:

The Duke and Duchess of York with their eldest baby daughter Princess Elizabeth, now the Queen, at her christening. May 1926 Image copyright PA
And out for a stroll in 1929:

Princess Elizabeth in the park. 1 March 1929 Image copyright PA
Prince Philip

Oh, what a cute smiley face. And blond, oh so blond!

Prince Philip as a baby and young boy Image copyright Getty Images / Alamy
Prince Charles

Not looking too thrilled to be picked up here, if we're honest...

Prince Charles, later The Prince of Wales, is lifted up by his father The Duke of Edinburgh, in the grounds of Windlesham Moor, the country home in Surrey of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke. 18 July 1949 Image copyright PA
Prince William

Like father like son, as baby William (looking only marginally happier than his dad did a few decades earlier) is shown off by his proud-looking mother, Princess Diana, in 1982:

The Prince and Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace with baby son Prince William. 22 December 1982 Image copyright PA
Prince Harry

Amazing. Not even one but already mastered the same facial expression as his older brother, Wills. Loving your work, Harry!

Pincess of Wales are reunited with Prince Harry, aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia, 7 May 1985 Image copyright PA
Princess Beatrice

Showing she could rock a hat even at a tender age, Beatrice in a bonnet was definitely a cool winter look.

Princess Beatrice takes to the controls of a sledge on the slopes near the Swiss village of Klosters Image copyright PA
Princess Eugenie

The princess got hitched to Jack Brooksbank on Friday - but anyone remember when she looked like this?

Awwww.

Princess Eugenie Image copyright PA
Well, that was just way too much cuteness for a Monday.

But be ready, people:

