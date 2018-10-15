Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in Australia

The Duchess of Sussex is pregnant and is due to give birth next spring, Kensington Palace has revealed.

The announcement comes as Meghan, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, who got married in Windsor five months ago, arrived in Sydney on Monday ahead of a 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Kensington Palace said the couple were "delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public".

Their baby will be seventh in line to the throne.

The Queen and other senior royals were told about the pregnancy on Friday, when members of the Royal Family gathered in Windsor for Princess Eugenie's wedding.

Meghan attended the wedding with Prince Harry, wearing a long, dark blue coat, which sparked speculation she could be expecting.

Image copyright EPA

That speculation intensified when she was seen clutching two large folders in front of her stomach as she arrived in Sydney for the tour, which will also take in Fiji and Tonga.

It is their first official royal tour since their wedding, which also took place at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Their first engagement is on Tuesday, when crowds of wellwishers are expected to congratulate the couple.

Image copyright PA Image caption Meghan married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May

The couple follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry's parents - Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales - whose first royal tour was to Australia and New Zealand.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond, who is in Sydney, said of Friday's wedding: "It was there that the duke and duchess chose to inform the most senior members of the royal family.

"The Queen was told, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall - they chose that day to spread the happy news around and then recover and relax, get on a plane and then put out the news for the rest of us."

Doria 'very happy'

They are all said to be "delighted" for the couple.

Doria Ragland, the mother of the duchess, is "very happy about this lovely news" and "looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild".

Prime Minister Theresa May has also congratulated the couple, saying: "My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the happy news they are expecting a baby in the spring. Wishing them all the best."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The duke and duchess made an official visit to Sussex earlier this month

Harry and Meghan had not made a secret of their desire to have a child.

She had said, in a 2016 interview, that becoming a mother was on her "bucket list", while Harry said in their engagement interview: "You know, I think one step at a time, and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future."

Their baby will be a first cousin of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - but will not be a prince or princess themselves unless the Queen steps in ahead of the birth.

Harry and Meghan met on a blind date, arranged by a mutual friend, and got engaged 16 months later. The duchess had first found fame as an actress, playing Rachel Zane in US legal drama Suits, but gave up her career when she got married.