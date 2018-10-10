If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Getty Images

Hurricane Michael set to hit Florida

It's reached wind speeds of 125mph (201km/h) and it's expected to get stronger when it hits north-west Florida later. Hurricane Michael has prompted officials to order 370,000 people to leave their homes and has reportedly killed 13 people in Central America.

"Let me be clear - the storm surge that our coastal counties are facing is deadly," Florida Governor Rick Scott has tweeted. Florida, Alabama and Georgia have declared a state of emergency. Forecasters in Alabama are warning of possible tornados.

Here's a guide to surviving monster storms. And BBC Reality Check looks at whether hurricanes are getting worse.

'Clouds appear on the horizon': Is global economy under threat?

It's a decade since the financial crash and the question remains: could it happen again? A report from the International Monetary Fund warns of "dangerous undercurrents" to the world economy, including trade wars, a possibly disorderly Brexit and the risk of complacency by banks. It urges the Bank of England to be ready to provide more quantitative easing - money printing - if it is required, as happened during the crash.

But banks, the IMF says, are far safer than they were back in 2008. However, the boss of RBS says it could take another 10 years to restore its reputation., following its taxpayer-funded bailout.

Young people 'turning backs on alcohol'

Almost a third of 16 to 24-year-olds don't drink alcohol these days, according to the Health Survey for England. It says abstinence is becoming "more mainstream". For people who still partake, we look at whether giving up the booze for a month does any good.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Minister appointed to reduce suicides

London is hosting a world mental health summit and, as the event gets under way, Theresa May has announced the appointment in England of a minister for preventing suicide. Jackie Doyle-Price will work to reduce stigma around the subject and, the prime minister said, "prevent the tragedy of suicide taking too many lives". Although suicide rates are falling, 4,500 people take their own lives every year.

Mrs May also pledged £1.8m to the Samaritans, so the charity can keep running its free helpline for the next four years. Here's how different countries deal with suicide.

'I didn't realise what happened to me was rape'

by writer who wishes to retain anonymity

We started dancing together. He offered me a drink. Later, I woke up lying in the grass. The bass from the party thudded faintly through the ground. I was reassured that I hadn't gone too far. It was cold, the ground was damp with dew. There was someone on top of me, he was trying to force himself inside me, but my body had frozen.

I realised that it was not a dream. I saw who it was. The shock hit me: how could it be him? I knew him, everyone knew him.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Daily Mail leads on news that pupils are to get regular mental health checks, while the Times focuses on a third of young people no longer drinking any alcohol. The Daily Express reports that 3.4 million young adults are "stuck" in their family homes because of high property prices. Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph looks at the decision by the Royal College of Psychiatrists to review its opposition to the legalisation of cannabis. And the Daily Mirror says homeless people in Windsor have been told to move themselves and their belongings ahead of Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday.

Daily digest

Brexit May to face MPs for first time since her plan's EU rejection

Martin Freeman Hobbit star's Vodafone "break-up" advert banned

Lower Thames Crossing Kent-Essex link "to be biggest road project since M25"

In-flight not all right EgyptAir apologises for "surreal" Drew Barrymore magazine article

If you see one thing today

When beating schoolchildren with a belt was OK

If you listen to one thing today

Italy's hedgehog saviour

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Fantasy Records

How Journey's frontman stopped believin'

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:30 Figures showing UK GDP for August are released by the Office for National Statistics.

20:40 The winner of the Riba Stirling Prize for architecture is announced.

On this day

1975 Hollywood stars Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor secretly remarry in Africa only 16 months after getting divorced.

From elsewhere

Alexa, should we trust you? (The Atlantic)

The best bosses are humble bosses (Wall Street Journal)

Brighton Photo Biennial review (Guardian)

Daniel Radcliffe and the art of the fact-check (New Yorker)