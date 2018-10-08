Image copyright Russia Today Image caption Dr Alexander Mishkin goes by the alias "Alexander Petrov", reports Bellingcat

A British investigative website has named a second suspect in the Salisbury case as Alexander Mishkin.

Bellingcat says he is a military doctor working for Russian intelligence and travelled to Salisbury under the alias Alexander Petrov.

Last month, the website named the first suspect as Anatoliy Chepiga, a claim rejected by Russia.

The UK believes both suspects are military officers who poisoned ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The open-source website said it identified the suspect using testimonies from people he knew and a scanned copy of his passport.

It claims he was recruited by Russian intelligence in 2010.