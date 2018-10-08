Skripal attack: Bellingcat names second Salisbury suspect
A British investigative website has named a second suspect in the Salisbury case as Alexander Mishkin.
Bellingcat says he is a military doctor working for Russian intelligence and travelled to Salisbury under the alias Alexander Petrov.
Last month, the website named the first suspect as Anatoliy Chepiga, a claim rejected by Russia.
The UK believes both suspects are military officers who poisoned ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
The open-source website said it identified the suspect using testimonies from people he knew and a scanned copy of his passport.
It claims he was recruited by Russian intelligence in 2010.