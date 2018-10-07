Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May also used her Conservative Party Conference speech to appeal to Labour voters

Theresa May has appealed to Labour voters unhappy with Jeremy Corbyn's leadership to consider switching to the Conservatives.

Writing in the Observer the prime minister insisted her party had a "moderate and patriotic programme".

Promising to be "a party for the whole country", she said the Conservatives would build more homes and end austerity.

But Labour said people were facing "brutal cuts" and "won't be fooled".

Mrs May said the Conservatives had a responsibility to offer a home to former Labour supporters who were "appalled" by the direction of the party under Mr Corbyn.

She said anti-Semitism had grown and moderate Labour MPs had become targets for deselection and harassment under his leadership.

But the prime minister recognised her party must "do more than demonstrate the flaws of Corbynism".

"We need to offer a positive and optimistic vision of the better future that our policies will deliver," she said.

She said her government would "restore the dream of homeownership to a new generation" by building more homes and lifting the cap on the amount councils can borrow to fund new developments - policies also mentioned in her conference speech.

She also pledged to tackle the cost of living and restated her promise that the end of austerity was "in sight".

But responding to Mrs May's article, Labour party chair Ian Lavery said the claim that austerity policies were over was "a con".

"The Tories have spent their entire time in power running down our schools, local services and NHS, while gifting huge tax breaks to big business," he said.

"The Prime Minister is clearly spooked, so is resorting to desperate pleas in an attempt to revive her failing administration. The British public won't be fooled."