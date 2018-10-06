Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Galton, left, is pictured here with long-term collaborator Alan Simpson

Ray Galton OBE, one of the "fathers and creators of British sitcom", has died aged 88.

In their 1950s-70s heyday he and co-writer Alan Simpson created classics such as Hancock's Half Hour and Steptoe and Son.

In 2016, he and Simpson were awarded Bafta's highest honour, the Fellowship.

The scriptwriter died on Friday night after a "long and heartbreaking battle with dementia", his family said in a statement.

"Ray passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family."

His manager Tessa Le Bars said: "I have had the great honour of working with Ray for over 50 years and for the last 40 as his manager and friend.

"With his lifelong co-writer, the late Alan Simpson, they were regarded as the fathers and creators of British sitcom."

Image copyright PA Image caption Ray Galton (left) in a 1964 script conference with comedian Frankie Howerd and writing partner Alan Simpson

The Galton and Simpson writing duo also wrote TV, film and stage scripts for comedy legends Frankie Howerd, Peter Sellers, Leonard Rossiter and Arthur Lowe.

Galton first met the man with whom he would form a creative partnership spanning decades at Milford Sanatorium in Surrey - when both were diagnosed with tuberculosis as teenagers.

Alan Simpson died in 2017.

Le Bars said it was "the end of an iconic era, but the legacy of Hancock's Half Hour, Steptoe and Son and over 600 scripts is huge".

"They will endure, inspire and bring laughter to the nation for evermore," she added.

Image caption At its peak, Steptoe and Son - starring Frank Thornton and Harry H. Corbett - drew audiences of 28m

Galton and Simpson were perhaps best known for Steptoe and Son, a BBC sitcom about father-and-son pair of rag-and-bone merchants on the make in west London.

For more than 57 episodes, between 1962 and 1974, the grasping Albert Steptoe and long-suffering Harold inhabited the fictional street of Oil Drum Lane in Shepherd's Bush.

At its peak the show was watched by 28 million people. It was adapted for US television as Sanford and Son and ran on NBC for several years.

Born in Paddington - not far from Steptoe's future stamping ground - Galton continued to work into the 90s.

His final sitcom was Get Well Soon, a comedy featuring Hugh Bonneville set soon after the establishment of the NHS following World War Two.

Inspired by Galton and Simpson's own auspicious first meeting, it ran for six episodes in 1997.