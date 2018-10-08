If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Act now on climate change, world told

How bad are the risks of global warming? Very, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which says keeping the long-term temperature increase below 1.5C requires "unprecedented changes in the way people live".

In fact, it warns that we are currently heading towards a 3C rise. The IPCC also says that just a 2C temperature increase will wipe out coral reefs, raise sea levels by about 10cm and affect the ability to grow crops such as rice, maize and wheat.

Efforts to keep to 1.5C - including cutting coal use and utilising more renewable energy sources - will involve investment of $2.4 trillion (£1.8 trillion) every year between 2016 and 2035, it adds.

Here's what we do and don't know about climate change.

New York limousine crash: 20 killed

Twenty people have died in a limousine crash in New York state. Witnesses say the vehicle - on its way to a party in the town of Schoharie - shot across a junction, hit another car and ploughed into people in a shop car park.

Eighteen people on board - reportedly including four sisters and at least two pairs of newlyweds - were killed, as well as two pedestrians. Police said the passengers would not have been required by law to wear seatbelts.

Young people with deposits still can't buy homes

It can be incredibly hard for young people to save for a deposit on a first home. And there's worse news still in a report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which says that - even when they get 10% of a property's value together - around 40% can't afford to buy the cheapest homes in their area.

The proportion of 25 to 34-year-olds who own their own place has dropped, the IFS says, adding to "inequality between older and younger generations". But have price changes also created "haves" and "have nots" among the young themselves?

Should we be forced to pay £30,000 for old-age care?

By Nick Triggle, health correspondent

The system, which covers care homes and help provided in the home for tasks such as washing and dressing, is fiendishly complex. But the issue can be summed up pretty easily. Those needing care fall into two camps - those who receive help from councils and those who do not.

The numbers falling into the first group have been shrinking at just the time the population is ageing - and those that are lucky enough to qualify for help can find the amount of care they get is pretty limited. It means growing numbers go without help or have to rely on family and friends.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Financial Times says Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is ready to welcome the UK to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal "with open arms" after Brexit. And the Times reports that Brexiteers have told Theresa May to end customs arrangements with the EU by 2022. Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph leads on the story that West Yorkshire Police has set targets to investigate fewer than half of reported crimes. And the i calls the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's report on temperatures an "ultimatum" for the world.

