Shared appointments at doctors' surgeries are being trialled across England - and patients like them, a group of GPs has said.

Group sessions for up to 15 patients with the same condition have been tested at surgeries across England.

Patients say they benefited from the support of other participants, while GPs said it stopped them repeating advice, the Royal College of GPs said.

But Prof Helen Stokes-Lampard said the approach would not work for everyone.

The idea first came from the US around 10 years ago, but small scale trials have been increased in recent years across England, Prof Stokes-Lampard said.

The appointments have been used for people with conditions ranging from raised blood pressure and rheumatoid arthritis, to chronic back pain and asthma.

"The idea of group education has been around for many years and everybody accepts [things like] group antenatal classes, [or] group cardiac rehab sessions," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"But those are just about information giving. This is something different. This is a two-way interactive process."

'You are not alone'

Prof Stokes-Lampard said the sessions - which last for up to two hours and involve everyone signing a confidentiality agreement - would never replace private one-on-one consultations.

"This isn't going to be something that everyone is going to be offered and it would never be appropriate for huge numbers of people," she said.

Prof Stokes-Lampard added: "Sometimes being unwell can be a very lonely place, and learning from colleagues, friends, and other patients can be a very powerful way of realising you are not alone."

She believes the number of appointments will continue to grow over the next decade and suggested that patients who were interested should contact their local surgery to see what was on offer.

The Patients Association said group consultations could be "reassuring" as people could see others who shared the same concerns and challenges caused by their condition.

But the group's chief executive, Rachel Power, added: "Patients must be given the choice as to whether to participate, or to continue with more traditional GP services."

