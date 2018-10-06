Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barbara Broccoli, seen here with actor Daniel Craig, has co-produced eight Bond films

James Bond will "probably" never be played by a female actress, the film series' executive producer has said.

Barbara Broccoli, who is in charge of casting 007, told the Guardian: "Bond is male. He's a male character. He was written as a male and I think he'll probably stay as a male.

"And that's fine. We don't have to turn male characters into women."

Current Bond star Daniel Craig, has suggested the next film, due out in 2020, will be his last as 007.

Idris Elba has been one of the actors rumoured to take on the role, after posting a cryptic tweet earlier this year.

While others have wondered whether a woman could be cast in the role.

Image caption Broccoli with Daniel Craig in 2005, shortly after Craig was announced to play Bond

However, Ms Broccoli, 58, said instead of lobbying for a female James Bond, filmmakers should "create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters".

She said the Bond character had "transformed with the times".

"I've tried to do my part, and I think particularly with the Daniel [Craig] films, they've become much more current in terms of the way women are viewed."

However, she said because the film was written in the 1950s there are "certain things" in the secret agent's DNA that my never change.

Ms Broccoli, whose father Albert "Cubby" Broccoli produced many of the Bond films, has previously shown support and mentored women working in the film industry.

She said she would "of course" like to see a female director or screenwriter on the next Bond film.

Filming for the next Bond film will begin at Pinewood Studios on 4 March and the film will be released on 14 February, 2020.

Last month Cary Joji Fukunaga was named as the director of the next Bond film, replacing British filmmaker Danny Boyle who dropped out because of "creative differences".

The most recent Bond film, Spectre, came out in 2015.

Image caption Jodie Whittaker will become the first ever female Doctor

Previously, actress Rachel Weisz - who is also Craig's wife - said she was not in favour of a female actress playing Bond, because women "should get their own stories".

And former Bond girl Halle Berry has also said the role should not be turned female, adding a new Bond character could be created especially for a woman.

The interview comes as the BBC prepares to air the new series of Doctor Who, featuring the first ever female Doctor.

Huddersfield-born actress Jodie Whittaker was named the 13th Doctor and will make television history when she makes her debut on Sunday.