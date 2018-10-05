Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Sir Stephen House was chief constable of Strathclyde Police and Police Scotland

Sir Stephen House, the former chief constable of Police Scotland, has been appointed as a deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

Sir Stephen was in charge of policing when Scotland's eight regional forces merged in 2013.

His appointment follows Sir Craig Mackey's announcement in July that he is to retire in December.

Sir Stephen rejoined the Met in February after a spell in the private sector.

Controversies

He stood down from Police Scotland in 2015, saying the time was right for him to take up a new challenge.

His departure followed controversy over the deaths of John Yuill and Lamara Bell, who lay for three days undiscovered following a car crash on the M9 motorway.

The crash had been reported to police but officers later admitted it had not been followed up.

Sir Stephen's time at Police Scotland also saw the force subject to scrutiny over policies such as the deployment of armed officers on routine duties and the use of stop and search powers in relation to children.

His successes included introducing a more robust approach to tackling domestic abuse and gang violence.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police

Sir Steve House's career

1981 - Joins the police force in Sussex

1998 - Becomes assistant chief constable in Staffordshire

2001- Joins the Metropolitan Police Service

2005 - Assistant commissioner at the Met

2007 - Chief constable of Strathclyde Police

2012 - Chief constable of new Police Scotland

2015 - Resigns from Police Scotland

2018 - Returns to the Met as an assistant commissioner

Commissioner Cressida Dick said: "London needs someone with a proven and extensive track record operating at this level and the passion to make a real difference.

"The Deputy Commissioner is also a highly influential role in nationwide police leadership.

"Steve combines both immense operational and leadership expertise and experience with a passion for policing and for London."

'Experience and expertise'

Sir Steve said: "It is a privilege to serve both Londoners, and the dedicated and professional officers, staff and volunteers in the Met in our mission of keeping London safe."

Home Secretary Sajid Javid described the role as "one of the most challenging in policing".

He added: "Sir Stephen has demonstrated his leadership qualities, he is the right choice to help steer the country's biggest force - particularly in its work tackling violent crime in the capital."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Steve brings great knowledge and experience to the role and I look forward to working closely with him over the coming years to keep Londoners safe and protected."