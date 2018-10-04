Image copyright The Asahi Shimbun

An appeal to help the survivors of the Indonesia earthquake and tsunami has been launched by the UK's Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

More than 1,300 people are known to have died following Friday's disaster.

The 7.5-magnitude quake struck just off the central island of Sulawesi, setting off a tsunami.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said "devastated communities" urgently required clean drinking water, food, medical care and shelter.

He said: "DEC member charities and their local partners are working closely with the Indonesian authorities to get aid to those who urgently need it."

What is the DEC?

The committee brings together 14 UK charities when crisis hits poorer countries

The charities include Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, Christian Aid, Islamic Relief Worldwide, Oxfam GB, and Save the Children UK

The 2004 tsunami earthquake appeal raised £392m, while the 2010 Haiti earthquake appeal raised £107m

Aid supplies are beginning to arrive in the coastal city of Palu, where survivors have no access to running water or electricity.

The United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs says there are nearly 200,000 people in urgent need of assistance, about a quarter of them children.

The UK government said on Tuesday it would send a transport aircraft filled with urgent aid to Indonesia.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said thousands of shelter kits, solar lanterns and water purifiers were being sent to the disaster zone.

DEC will show its appeal on major UK television and radio stations on Thursday.

