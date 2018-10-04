If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

UK accuses Russian agency over cyber attacks

The UK government has accused Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU, of carrying out "indiscriminate and reckless" cyber strikes. The National Cyber Security Centre says the GRU "almost certainly" targeted a small TV network in the UK; the US Democratic Party; firms in Russia and Ukraine; and the World Anti-Doping Agency. Files that later emerged showed UK cyclists Chris Froome and Sir Bradley Wiggins had used banned substances for legitimate medical reasons.

It's the first time the UK has singled out the GRU, with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt saying the cyber-attacks served "no legitimate national security interest". BBC security correspondent Gordon Corera looks at the risks of cyber conflict.

PM's austerity claim not credible, says Labour

Theresa May, in her Conservative conference speech, said an end to austerity was in sight, but Labour has mocked the claim. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell responded that it "lacked credibility". In a reference to the prime minister shimmying on stage to the sound of Abba's Dancing Queen, he added that a loosening of restrictions on spending was as likely as her winning Strictly Come Dancing.

BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed looks at how this month's Budget might look. And we ask why the PM is suddenly so keen on strutting her stuff in public.

Officers shot in South Carolina stand-off

A police officer has died in a hostage stand-off in the South Carolina city of Florence. Seven officers in total were injured. A gunman, who had held two children captive for two hours, surrendered and is in hospital. US President Donald Trump tweeted that his "thoughts and prayers" were with the officers involved.

'We lived in a single mum commune'

By Esme Ash, Victoria Derbyshire programme

The arrangement worked on a practical level, with the women cooking together and helping each other out with childcare. "When you have been through something rubbish like someone leaving you, petty stuff didn't matter," says Janet.

She did not charge Vicky any rent for the first year, telling her to save her money to get her own place. Instead, Vicky paid for a cleaner twice a week. In many ways, Janet says, it was easier living with a woman.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Theresa May's boogying entrance at the Conservative conference - to Abba's Dancing Queen - has proved a gift for headline writers. "Mamma May-a" exclaims the Daily Mail, saying the PM "danced her way back to authority" after a difficult few days. The Daily Mirror, however, describes her performance as "Strictly shambolic", while Metro calls her a "poll dancer". Elsewhere, the Daily Star leads with the statement by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, denying claims that he raped a woman at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. And the Sun focuses on Prince Harry's promise to take his wife on a Butlin's holiday.

Daily digest

Mark Radcliffe Radio 2 and 6 DJ takes time off for cancer treatment

'Brazilian butt lift' Second British woman dies after surgery

RBS boss Ross McEwan warns no-deal Brexit could tip UK economy into recession

Sir David Attenborough Population growth must end, says TV legend

Lookahead

Today It's National Poetry Day, during which each of the 12 BBC regions will broadcast a commission on the theme of "change".

14:00 England's men's football squad is announced for the upcoming Nations League games away against Croatia and Spain.

On this day

1957 The Russian satellite Sputnik is launched into space, becoming the first man-made object to leave the Earth's atmosphere.

