PC Keith Palmer was one of five people killed in the Westminster attack in March 2017

The widow of the police officer killed during the Westminster attack says her husband was left "in a vulnerable location, with no protection, to die".

It comes after the coroner said Keith Palmer's death on 22 March last year could "possibly" have been prevented if armed officers had been nearby.

All five victims of the terror attack were "unlawfully killed", he said.

He added "shortcomings in the security system" meant armed officers were unaware they should have been on guard.

"Due to shortcomings in the security system at New Palace Yard, including the supervision of those engaged in such duties, the armed officers were not aware of a requirement to remain in close proximity to the gates," he said.

"Had they been stationed there it is possible that they may have been able to prevent Pc Palmer suffering fatal injuries."

The inquest into the deaths of PC Palmer, 48, Kurt Cochran, 54, Leslie Rhodes, 75, Aysha Frade, 44, and Andreea Cristea, 31, has been taking place at the Old Bailey in central London.

Westminster attacker Khalid Masood, 52, drove into pedestrians on Westminster bridge, killing four people and seriously injuring 29.

He also stabbed PC Palmer with two knives outside the Houses of Parliament.