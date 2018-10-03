UK

Westminster attack: Could Khalid Masood have been stopped?

Dominic Casciani Home affairs correspondent
  • 3 October 2018
Undated picture of Khalid Masood
Presentational white space

Inquests into the March 2017 Westminster Bridge attack have revealed, for the first time, what the authorities knew about the attacker.

The inquests heard evidence from police officers, an MI5 witness and Masood's mother and wife, which revealed key information about the attacker's past, his mindset - and whether he could have been spotted and maybe stopped.

