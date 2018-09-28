Image copyright Family handout/PA Wire Image caption Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died in a hospital in Nice after collapsing on a BA flight

Pret a Manger’s allergy labelling was inadequate, the coroner in the case of girl who died after eating a baguette from the food chain has said.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, went into cardiac arrest on a flight after buying a sandwich at Heathrow Airport in 2016.

She was "reassured" by the lack of specific allergen information on the packaging, the coroner found.

Natasha's family said food labelling laws "played Russian roulette with our daughter's life".

Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, Natasha's father, said the inquest should "serve as a watershed moment to make meaningful change and save lives".

Coroner Dr Sean Cummings said he would be reporting to Environment Secretary Michael Gove over whether large businesses should be able to benefit from regulations that allow reduced food labelling for products made in shops.

Natasha, from Fulham, west London, ate an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette bought from a Pret shop at about 07:00 BST in Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport on 17 July 2016, the West London Coroner's Court inquest heard.

She began to feel ill about 20 minutes into the British Airways flight, and suffered a cardiac arrest and died later the same day.

The inquest heard the baguette contained sesame - which Natasha was allergic to - but the ingredient was not listed on the packaging.

Image copyright PA Image caption UK regulations mean some foods can be sold without individual labels denoting which allergens they contain

Dr Cummings said his report would also consider Pret's practices of collecting information on allergic reactions and responding to serious concerns.

"I was left with the impression that Pret had not addressed the fact that monitoring food allergy in a business selling more than 200 million items year was something to be taken very seriously indeed," Dr Cummings said.

The inquest heard Pret did not label "artisan" baguettes as containing sesame seeds despite six allergic reaction cases in the year before Natasha died.

Pret a Manger said it was "deeply saddened" by the death.

Image caption Natasha's mother, brother and father attended the inquest at West London Coroner's Court

Despite her father administering two EpiPen injections, Natasha died in a hospital in Nice within hours of eating the sandwich.

Antihistamines, EpiPens and inhalers had never before failed to halt an allergic reaction, Mr Ednan-Laperouse told the court.

"Natasha said that she still couldn't breathe and desperately looked at me, she said 'Daddy, help me, I can't breathe'," Mr Ednan-Laperouse said in a statement.

The court heard the EpiPens administered by Natasha's father had a 16mm needle "which may be insufficient for adrenalin to reach the muscle".