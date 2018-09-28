If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

#BelieveWomen v #BackBrett

Image copyright Getty Images

Donald Trump wants to give Brett Kavanaugh one of the most powerful jobs in the land, Supreme Court judge. But accusations of sexual assault and misconduct have been piling up against Mr Kavanaugh and on Thursday, the situation came to a head when both he and his chief accuser gave evidence to US senators.

Mr Kavanaugh fought for his professional life - his anger and bitterness clear - denying the claims and vowing never to quit. Christine Blasey Ford relayed her traumatic memories of fearing she would be raped by him, her voice quiet and sometimes faltering.

Here are the four key takeaways from a day of drama. The Senate Judiciary Committee must now decide whether to confirm Mr Kavanaugh's nomination - Republicans want that to happen on Friday.

Why is this such a big deal? On the one hand, it's the job. As our North America editor Jon Sopel explains, you name it, Supreme Court judges rule on it - gun control, civil rights, even the outcome of presidential elections. On the other, the row is part of a much bigger culture clash - effectively, conservatives versus #MeToo. That clash played out on social media, via competing hashtags, and on the streets outside the Capitol, as the BBC found.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

'Super-complaint'

Does loyalty pay? Not when it comes to savings accounts, mortgages, household insurance, mobile phone and broadband contracts, says Citizens Advice. It says customers who stick with their suppliers - especially the elderly and vulnerable - are losing a total of £4.1bn a year, because they effectively subsidise introductory offers to entice new ones.

Citizens Advice has made a "super-complaint" to the body responsible for promoting competition in the UK. That body, the Competition and Markets Authority, will now look at the concerns raised and has 90 days to come up with ideas for dealing with them. The insurance industry has already promised to make changes and Ofcom has announced action for mobile phone customers. UK Finance said its members were trying to communicate better with customers about the benefits of switching.

'Super Canada'

"Chuck Chequers". That's the message from Boris Johnson as he sets out his alternative plan for Brexit on Friday. Chequers, of course, is the prime minister's plan for a deal between the UK and the EU - and Brexiteers like Mr Johnson hate it. Instead, he argues, the UK should be aiming for a "Super Canada" free trade deal. What's that? Let us explain.

BBC political correspondent Jonathan Blake says there's little new in Mr Johnson's intervention but the timing - on the eve of the Conservative Party conference - is significant as Theresa May will face further pressure there from her MPs to change her approach.

How has the anti-Semitism row affected Labour's support?

By By Prof Stephen Fisher, Prof Rob Ford, Prof Sir John Curtice and Patrick English, election analysts

At this week's party conference, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told delegates he wanted the party and the Jewish community to "work together and draw a line" under the anti-Semitism row. Relations have been strained for some time. Now, a study of results at the 2017 general election suggests some damage may already have been done before the row intensified this summer. It appears Labour may have underperformed in the constituencies with the most Jewish people.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Supreme Court showdown makes several front pages. The Guardian says Christine Blasey Ford's evidence was delivered with emotion and precision. The Financial Times notes that with the US mid-term elections only weeks away, the stakes were as high as they can get in Washington. The Times says the heads of Britain's leading independent schools are urging universities to stop making unconditional offers to pupils, amid mounting evidence they are "taking their foot off the gas". The Daily Mail, meanwhile, says banks have pledged to introduce new checks to prevent customers transferring their money to fraudsters. Finally, the tabloids are unhappy after David Beckham avoided prosecution for speeding. For the Daily Star, it clashes with his image as a decent bloke who takes responsibility for his actions. In the Sun's view, Beckham is within the letter of the law, but not its spirit.

Daily digest

Placenta complications "Women must know the risks"

Disabled travellers "Life-changing" train app to be rolled out

Ryanair Thousands disrupted as airline cancels 250 flights

Ryder Cup So, who's going to win?

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Pinkfong

How Baby Shark took over the world

If you listen to one thing today

The One With Bob Ballard

If you read one thing today

The eternal life of the instant noodle

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today Inquest concludes into the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, who died after suffering a severe reaction to a Pret A Manger baguette

Lunchtime New leader of Plaid Cymru to be declared

On this day

1964 A special commission concludes there was no conspiracy surrounding the assassination of President John F Kennedy and the gunman acted alone

From elsewhere

How a routine flight became an apocalyptic disaster (Independent)

Crypto and cannabis are the perfect post-crisis bubbles (Bloomberg)

The Muslim undertakers of the East End (Al Jazeera)

Shamed for taking the morning-after pill: Six women share their stories (Refinery 29)