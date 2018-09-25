Can you beluga it? Your reaction to whale in Thames
- 25 September 2018
Some'fin' strange has been spotted in the River Thames prompting much excitement on social media.
A beluga whale, usually at home in the Arctic, has been filmed swimming in the water around London.
Some on Facebook used the sighting as an opportunity to make jokes about Brexit.
Others were fascinated by the fact that the whale had appeared in the Thames.
So fascinating watching the live footage of the #Beluga whale in the #Thames. Fingers crossed he/she is healthy and manages to find their way back home safely. 🐋— Kelli Francis 🏎🏁 (@Kelli_52) September 25, 2018
End of Twitter post by @Kelli_52
Pretty unbelievable but there it is. #Beluga in the #Thames ! https://t.co/znJUdc2e14— Will Dawes Photo (@willdawesphoto) September 25, 2018
End of Twitter post by @willdawesphoto
Scratch that last tweet. This live footage of a Beluga whale in the Thames is the most exciting thing I've watched since they forensically investigated 'that kiss' on Love Island. #BELUGA #whales #LoveIsland— Jp Tettmar-Saleh (@soapboxscholar) September 25, 2018
End of Twitter post by @soapboxscholar
There were questions on why it had ended up in a river in London:
Wow... if this really is a Beluga Whale they are normally in the Arctic... why would it be in the Thames!? No surprise this is gaining a lot of interest, I hope @BDMLR are keeping an eye on this to make sure no harm or distress is brought to the whale. #Beluga https://t.co/Sfozn9BPW3— Elsa (@ElsaH91) September 25, 2018
End of Twitter post by @ElsaH91
Some workers seemed to have downed tools for the day to see the whale's progress.
Productivity way way down today #Beluga— sonantics (@sonantics) September 25, 2018
End of Twitter post by @sonantics
Nobody tell my boss i'm currently watching a live feed of a river. https://t.co/mynERQBzDj#Thames #Beluga #Whale— Russell Benson (@russellbenson) September 25, 2018
End of Twitter post by @russellbenson
While others wondered if they'd get away with skipping the rest of the day's work:
I wonder if I can sack off the last four hours of work to watch the whale stuck in the Thames— Kath (@kathoha) September 25, 2018
End of Twitter post by @kathoha