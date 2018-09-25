If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Banking scams

Image copyright Getty Images

More than £500m was stolen from British bank customers in the first half of 2018. A significant chunk, £145m, was lost to so-called "push" fraud, in which people are conned into sending money to another account. Purchase scams, in which people pay for products or services that don't exist, were the most common form. Crucially, those duped in this way usually don't get their money back because banks hold the victims themselves liable.

Tuesday's figures from industry group UK Finance show push fraud is becoming much more common, and the Financial Ombudsman has warned banks it's unfair to put it down to customer carelessness - especially given the scammers exploit bank security systems in order to operate. They might, for example, create fake websites or send text messages which look identical to banks' own versions.

Scammers stole £13,000 from Angelene Bungay as she cared for her dying mother. Kate Blakeley had a staggering £300,000 taken when she transferred money to buy a new house to a fraudster's account. How do you protect yourself? Our story has some good advice.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Skills before nationality

Ministers have agreed in principle that EU citizens should face the same immigration rules as those from elsewhere after Brexit. At present, they - along with citizens of Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland - can travel and work anywhere within the European Economic Area without visas, regardless of skills. Most non-EU workers, though, are rated on whether their skills are needed by the UK economy.

A source told the BBC the cabinet has now unanimously backed a new system based on skills for everyone - although a second source added that agreement was not the same as a firm decision.

Ending freedom of movement is a non-negotiable for the UK in Brexit talks, but business groups have warned that tighter restrictions on low-skilled EU migrants will make life very difficult for sectors like agriculture and hospitality. The NHS is also finding it harder to recruit from the EU.

Judge hits back

"I'm not going anywhere." The defiant words of Brett Kavanaugh - Donald Trump's choice for the US Supreme Court vacancy. The judge has been accused of sexually assaulting one woman and exposing himself to another. Now, he has used an interview with Fox News to strongly deny any wrongdoing. Sitting beside his wife, Ashley, he said he wanted to see "a fair process where I can be heard defending my integrity".

Republicans, including the president, have been fighting to keep Mr Kavanaugh's nomination on track - getting your pick onto the Supreme Court is a big deal after all. Our North America correspondent Anthony Zurcher says the White House is focusing fire on what it views as a Democratic conspiracy against him.

How TV's Bodyguard could save lives

By Lauren Turner, BBC News

When six weeks of nail-biting, nerve-jangling tension reached a head in the finale of BBC drama Bodyguard, it wasn't with a bang. Instead, it was with the silent weeping of the bodyguard himself, ex-forces man David Budd, admitting his battle with PTSD with the words: "I need some help." This moment of calm recognition and resignation is one that could save other people. It's a bold claim, but it comes from someone who would know - 33-year-old Army veteran Chris, who was diagnosed with chronic PTSD, meaning he will have it for the rest of his life.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Tuesday's papers offer different interpretations of Labour's plans to renationalise water and energy companies. The Daily Express highlights Conservative figures suggesting the measures could send bills "rocketing" by £2,000 a year. However, the Daily Mirror focuses on Labour's pledge to use profits to slash soaring bills. According to the Times, Theresa May has faced down cabinet critics of her Brexit plan and won backing to sell it to next week's Conservative Party conference. The paper says a threatened rebellion from Brexiteer ministers failed to materialise. Sun sources say there was no appetite to "throw the PM under the bus". Two stories about letters also appear widely - the addition of words like "OK" to the official Scrabble lexicon, and the decision by Weight Watchers to change the company name to "WW".

Daily digest

At risk Protection for domestic violence victims "inadequate"

Spinal implants Surgery changing lives

Instagram App's founders quit

Stranded Where's the worst place to be lost at sea?

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Reuters

'We shouldn't have to beg for water'

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Can social media help you lose weight?

If you read one thing today

Fetishised and forgotten: Why bisexuals want acceptance

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:45 DUP leader Arlene Foster gives evidence to the inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal

Today Former TV star Bill Cosby expected to be sentenced for drugging and assaulting a woman in 2004

On this day

1957 More than 1,000 paratroopers in full battle dress escort nine black children to high school in Little Rock, Arkansas

From elsewhere

Crucial video evidence of war crimes is being deleted - how can it be saved? (The Conversation)

How to get Europeans to buy American (Bloomberg)

#WhyIDidntReport and #MeToo have higher aims than converting sceptics (Slate)

How YouTubers are helping to shape UKIP 2.0 (Vice)