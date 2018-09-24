Image copyright Reuters/AFP Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex laughed their way through the netball shootout

Dancer Ginger Rogers famously did everything her partner Fred Astaire did, but backwards and in high heels.

And the Duchess of Sussex seemed to have taken the example to heart when she took on her husband Prince Harry in a netball shootout.

Meghan arrived in towering stiletto heels for an awards ceremony at Loughborough University - but still got stuck into a sports masterclass.

The royal couple were snapped laughing their way through the on-court contest.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Duke and Duchess clearly enjoyed their sporting face-off

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meghan's blue Oscar de la Renta top and Altuzarra trousers made for an unconventional netball ensemble, as did Harry's shirt and suit

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince Harry was also unusually dressed for the netball court

Meghan was joined by a roster of sports stars including tennis player Laura Robson, gymnastics coach Scott Hann, and England netballer Eboni Beckford-Chambers - an obvious advantage, you might think.

Not to be outdone, Harry's team got a boost from ex-US basketball star David Robinson, as well as marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe, former England cricketer (and Strictly Come Dancing champion) Mark Ramprakash, and ex-England rugby player Ugo Monye.

Harry and Meghan were at the university to present awards to graduates of Coach Core, an apprenticeship programme that trains unemployed young people to be sports coaches and mentors.

It was founded through the Royal Foundation following the 2012 London Olympics. The Foundation was set up as a vehicle for Prince William and Prince Harry's charitable work in 2009.

The Coach Core programme is set to double its reach over the next three years, adding 10 new sites thanks to a £995,500 National Lottery grant.

Harry's team ultimately won the netball skill test - but if Meghan wants a rematch, she needn't look far for a willing teammate.

Her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, is never one to dodge a sporting challenge - no matter how unorthodox her attire.