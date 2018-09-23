Image copyright Oxford Films/ITV Image caption Meghan was reunited with her dress for an ITV documentary

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that a piece of a dress worn on her first date with Prince Harry was her "something blue" on her wedding day.

Brides traditionally collect something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue to bring them good luck on their wedding days.

She also revealed she only saw her veil for the first time on her wedding day.

Meghan was looking back over the dress worn for her "magical day" in a new ITV documentary.

The two part programme - Queen Of The World - examines the Queen's role on the global stage.

In it, the duchess told the programme that her "something blue" was stitched somewhere inside the gown.

"It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date," she said.

Image copyright Reuters

The duchess said she trusted dress designer Clare Waight Keller so much that she only saw her veil - embroidered with flowers from each of the 53 Commonwealth nations - on the morning of the wedding.

"I knew that it would be a fun surprise as well for my now husband, who didn't know, and he was really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together.

"And I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction, and just appreciation for the fact that we understand how important this is for us and the role that we play."

She added: "It's nice to see it again. It's beautiful."

The couple were married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 19 May.

Meghan and Harry will begin their first major Commonwealth tour in October travelling to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

Was your 'something blue' unique on your wedding day? You can share your memories with us by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: