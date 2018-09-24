If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

'All options open'

Image copyright EPA

Brexit is essentially the only big issue where Jeremy Corbyn is in conflict with Labour Party members - the latter have long wanted him to campaign for a new referendum. He has always said he would prefer a general election, which he believes would propel him to power and into the Brexit driving seat - but he has accepted he would be "bound" by the outcome of a vote by members at party conference.

Now, after protracted talks, it's been agreed that those members will get the chance to vote on keeping "all options on the table", including possibly campaigning for a new referendum, if a general election can't be secured. That motion will be put to a vote on Tuesday and looks likely to pass.

Last year, allies of Jeremy Corbyn stopped the issue of Brexit being fully debated at the Labour conference, so those in favour of a fresh vote will see this as significant progress. And, as our political correspondent Iain Watson says, even the hint of a new referendum will allow the Conservatives to claim that Labour weren't serious enough about respecting the previous one.

Read Laura Kuenssberg's thoughts on the whole thing - and some of the policies Mr Corbyn would probably rather be talking about this week, like a plan to force firms to give workers shares and a ban on new academy schools.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Judge accused again

The choice of a new justice for the US Supreme Court is pivotal - as this article explains - and can have an immense impact on public life. Donald Trump's pick for the current vacant seat, Brett Kavanaugh, was accused last week of sexually assaulting a woman in 1982. Now a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, has come forward with further allegations of sexual misconduct against him. He has denied both claims, labelling the latest "a smear".

Mr Kavanaugh's first accuser, Prof Christine Blasey Ford, has agreed to testify at a Senate committee hearing on Thursday. President Trump has questioned why she didn't report the allegation at the time - sparking an outpouring from thousands of women on social media under the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport.

Blood scandal

A public inquiry will begin later into the contaminated blood scandal that left nearly 3,000 people dead. It will look at how NHS patients, many with the inherited bleeding disorder haemophilia, came to be given blood products infected with hepatitis and HIV during the 1970s and 1980s. The inquiry could last more than two years and if it finds culpability, it opens the door to victims seeking large compensation payouts through the courts. The BBC recently told the powerful story of one woman, Liz, who lost both her husbands to the scandal.

Plus...

Five other things to know for the week ahead.

Shared ownership: Problems halved or doubled?

By Kevin Peachey, personal finance reporter, BBC Business

Thomas Paris was fed up. He was living in a "horrible ground floor flat" in Bristol and paying rent to a landlord with little inclination to spruce up the one-bedroom home. "I was sick of asking for things to be done to make it an environment we could live in," he says. So he sat down with his partner at the time and looked at their finances. While they did not earn enough to get a mortgage and buy a home outright, they decided they could part-own, part-rent.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Lots of politics in the headlines this morning. The Daily Mirror leads with Labour's plans to "undo all the damage" done by Theresa May's "cruel regime". The Daily Express, though, claims Jeremy Corbyn is facing a furious backlash after edging closer to supporting the campaign to overturn Brexit. The Metro is sure of one thing - it's "crunch time" for the Labour leader.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is under attack on the front of the Times, which says he will dismay Brexiteers by proposing that EU citizens have limitless access to the UK for 30 months in the event of a "no-deal". The Daily Telegraph reports that Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is leading the fight to encourage the prime minister to change tack and push for a Canada-style trade deal with the EU. Elsewhere, the bloodied face of Sgt David Budd - star of the BBC series Bodyguard - appears on many front pages with critics reacting to the series finale.

Daily digest

Palace arrest Man released after 'Taser' keyring error

Migrant rescue Ship has its licence revoked

'Suicidal' Children 'left in crisis by failing services'

Bodyguard No spoilers, but here's what critics said

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Nubian Skin

Why nude isn’t nude for women of colour

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Science Photo Library

The changing face of procreation

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

The UK's most ambitious children

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:30 Westminster terror attack inquests continue - evidence will focus on security and policing in Parliament

Today Labour conference day two - shadow chancellor John McDonnell gives his big speech

On this day

1975 Dougal Haston and Doug Scott become the first Britons to reach the summit of Everest

From elsewhere

The port prepared for the worst when Britain crashes out of the EU (Observer)

Three gorgeous little brothers, but only Luca, the designer baby, can expect a long life (Mail on Sunday)

Listen to the world (New York Times)

The silent popes: Why Francis and Benedict won't answer the accusations dividing their church (CNN)