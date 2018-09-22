Image copyright Getty Images

A no-deal Brexit is "no problem", Nigel Farage has said at a rally of the Leave Means Leave campaign group.

The former UKIP leader told an audience in Bolton the current government negotiations on Brexit could plausibly end in an agreement.

But "far from being a cliff edge", the UK would prosper without one, he said.

He said the majority of the "political class" do not respect the Brexit vote and the "endless negative narrative" needs to be countered "again".

"The vast amount want to overturn it," he said.

"They do not want to give us Brexit."

Theresa May's plans for Brexit - known as the Chequers plan - were rejected by EU leaders as unworkable at a summit in Salzburg on Thursday.

Mr Farage also criticised the Chequers proposals, saying: "The best they would give us is Brexit in name only and that is not good enough."

The MEP urged supporters to write to their MPs to "make them know where we stand on this issue".

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis and Labour MP Kate Hoey are also speaking at the rally at the University of Bolton Stadium, the first in a number of events across the country organised by Leave Means Leave.

Ms Hoey said: "Our vote matters and we won't allow it to be stolen from us."