Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland at Grenfell cookbook launch

  • 20 September 2018
Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle
Image caption Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland said she was "head over heels" with pride

Meghan Markle has launched a charity cookbook to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire - with a little help from her mum.

Ms Markle, who has been working with campaigners on the book, Together, said it had been a "labour of love".

Doria Ragland introduced herself to guests as "Meg's mom" and said she was "head over heels" with pride as Ms Markle helped prepare lunch for guests.

She was last seen in London in May for her daughter's wedding to Prince Harry.


Image caption Ms Markle has been working with the Hubb Community Kitchen for several months

Image caption Ms Ragland and Prince Harry both supported Ms Markle at the launch event

Image caption The group were cooking in a marquee close to Kensington Palace

She said she had only recently moved to London when she came to cook with a group of women at a Muslim cultural centre in North Kensington, after the Grenfell Tower fire.

"I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen," she says.

"Your warmth, your kindness, and also to be able to be in this city and to see in this one small room how multicultural it was."

The lunch featured a number of dishes from the cookbook.


Image caption The duchess said she felt "immediately embraced" by the women cooks

Image caption Ms Markle helped prepare green rice, chapatis and kofta kebabs

Image caption The Duchess of Sussex said she was "proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity"

