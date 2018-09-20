Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The inquest was shown CCTV images of Khalid Masood in the days before the Westminster attack

The mother of the Westminster attacker Khalid Masood has said she only found out about his deadly spree on the TV news - but it all then "made sense".

Janet Ajao told the inquest into the deaths of five people killed by her son he had mentioned that people would accuse of him of being a terrorist.

But she said that at the time she "had no idea what he was referring to".

Masood, 52, stabbed PC Keith Palmer to death outside Parliament, after running down four pedestrians in his car.

Mrs Ajao told the hearing when she last saw him - days before the attack on 22 January 2017 - he just looked at her and said "they'll say I'm a terrorist but I'm not".

"I know it sounds ridiculous but it didn't enter my head," she said. "I'm utterly ashamed. I'm ashamed he's done this."

The inquest into the deaths of PC Palmer, 48, Kurt Cochran, 54, Leslie Rhodes, 75, Aysha Frade, 44, and Andreea Cristea, 31, is taking place at the Old Bailey in London.

An inquest into the death of Masood - who was shot dead by armed officers during the attack - will take place afterwards.

Image copyright Met Police/Social Media Image caption Clockwise from top left - PC Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade, Leslie Rhodes, Andreea Cristea and Kurt Cochran all lost their lives

Mrs Ajao said her son had "always been a fiery, angry personality".

She added he would go "on and on and on" about Islam after he converted while in prison but had never expressed extremist views to her.