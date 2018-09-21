If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Compromise or no deal, Grayling tells EU

Chris Grayling, one of the cabinet's leading Brexiteers, has said there will be no deal with the EU unless it softens its approach to the Irish border. The transport secretary told the BBC he was confident an agreement could be reached, and that the "tough language" coming from leaders in other countries was to be expected during negotiations.

The two sides say they want to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic after Brexit. But the UK rejects the EU's proposal for Northern Ireland staying aligned to the EU in many areas, effectively meaning it remains in the customs area and the single market.

Prime Minister Theresa May's promised new proposals on the so-called "backstop" arrangements to avoid a hard border. And Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's called for Brexit to be delayed beyond 29 March next year if no deal is reached with the EU.

So, where are we now? BBC Europe editor Katya Adler analyses what went on at the European leaders' summit in Salzburg, Austria. And here's our guide to all things Brexit.

Police 'aware' of spy's relationship with activist

Police bosses have admitted for the first time - in documents seen by the BBC - that they knew about a sexual relationship between undercover officer Mark Kennedy and environmental activist Kate Wilson. Previously they have said publicly that this was not the case. Posing as a campaigner called Mark Stone, the police spy started a two-year relationship with Ms Wilson in 2003. He was involved with several women during his seven years undercover.

What can you do about your plastic?

Lids? Shopping bags? Straws? It's hard, some might say nigh on impossible, to remember how much of our household plastic waste can be put in the recycling. It's not surprising, as BBC analysis shows 39 different sets of rules exist in England alone.

But fret no longer. There's a postcode search tool to show how plastic can be disposed of where you live in the UK. Why not give it a try?

'My father ordered my husband's murder'

By Deepthi Bathini, BBC Telugu

Amrutha and Pranay were high school sweethearts in southern India. "We always liked each other. We used to talk a lot on the phone and then we fell in love," Amrutha says with a wan smile.

She belongs to a wealthy, upper-caste family, while Pranay was a Dalit (formerly untouchable). In April 2016, they married despite her parents' objections. Now five months pregnant, she finds herself saying the unimaginable. "My father killed my husband because he did not belong to the same caste as me."

Read the full article

What the papers say

"Your Brexit's broken" is the Daily Mirror's headline, as the newspapers take in the rejection of Theresa May's plan by the EU. But the Daily Mail reports that a "visibly furious" prime minister is ready to walk away from talks rather than accept a deal she's not happy with. Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph leads on French President Emmanuel Macron saying Mrs May must compromise further. Elsewhere, the Sun describes EU leaders as "mobsters", while the Daily Star's main story is the finding that the supposed "Croydon cat killer" doesn't exist, at least not in human form, with police believing foxes are responsible for up to 500 deaths.

