Image copyright PA Image caption The search for Michael Spurr's successor will begin in October

The head of HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has resigned after nine years in the position.

The news comes after MPs described the system for supervising criminals in England and Wales as a "mess".

Michael Spurr will officially leave his post in March 2019, the Ministry of Justice said.

BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw said Mr Spurr was asked to step down because a "fresh direction" and new leadership structure was needed.

Mr Spurr's departure comes a month after Prisons Minister Rory Stewart admitted acute problems with drugs and violence in a number of publicly-run prisons, and said that he would resign if the situation had not improved within a year.

Last week, thousands of prison officers walked out for six hours in a protest at "unprecedented violence" in British jails.

In a statement announcing the departure, Justice Secretary David Gauke said he was "extremely grateful" to Mr Spurr "for his leadership of HMPPS".

He added the formal process to appoint Mr Spurr's successor will start in October of this year.

In June, the Commons justice committee said HMPPS reforms had failed to meet their aims, adding it was "unconvinced" reforms could ever deliver an effective probation service.

One month later, it was announced that private companies that run probation services would have their government contracts ended in 2020, two years earlier than planned.

Richard Heaton, permanent secretary at the MoJ said it was time to "look ahead".

Mr Heaton said the next chief executive would need to develop "a strategy for the next decade".