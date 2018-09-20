Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A woman died when the caravan she was in was blown off a cliff, a cruise ship broke free of its moorings and a man was killed by a falling tree

A huge clean-up operation is under way after Storm Ali battered parts of the UK with winds of up to 100mph.

Two people died, thousands of homes were without power and lorries overturned during the severe winds.

In Scotland, efforts are continuing through the night to clear railway lines and in Northern Ireland engineers are working to restore energy supplies.

A yellow warning for wind for parts of England and Wales is in force from 18:00 BST on Thursday.

The Met Office said gusts of up to 65mph were possible in some places, as strong winds were likely to develop cross parts of Wales and south west England during Thursday evening.

A yellow warning for rain is in place until 22:00 for northern England and Wales.

Ali is the UK's first named storm of the season.

Train operators including ScotRail, LNER and Virgin Trains have warned of possible disruption on Thursday morning in the aftermath of Storm Ali.

Virgin Trains said delays, alterations and cancellations on services from Edinburgh and Glasgow to London Euston were expected because of damage to overhead lines.

LNER said "multiple trees" had been blown onto the railway, resulting in disruption for trains travelling in north east England and into Scotland.

NIE Networks in Northern Ireland said its engineers were working through the night to restore energy supplies.

Image copyright PA Image caption Fallen trees like this one in Belfast caused disruption

On Wednesday, a woman died after the caravan she was in was blown off a cliff in the Irish Republic.

It is understood the woman who was killed in County Galway was a tourist in her 50s who had been staying at a campsite in Claddaghduff.

A man in his 20s was killed and another in his 40s was injured, after a tree fell on them at the gates of Slieve Gullion Forest Park, near Newry, County Armagh.

The men were working on behalf of Northern Ireland Water.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People in Blackpool brave the winds

One person was injured after being blown over by high winds outside the new V&A Dundee museum, which was later closed.

Five hundred cruise passengers and crew were stranded in Greenock after severe weather broke their ship's mooring lines. Tugs were called in to assist the Nautica.

A 102mph gust was recorded on the Tay Road Bridge between Dundee and Fife at 15:00.

