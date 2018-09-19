Image copyright Barbara Muldoon Image caption Trees have been felled in County Galway, Ireland

A woman has died after a caravan was blown off a cliff in the Republic of Ireland, as parts of the British Isles have been battered by Storm Ali.

The woman in her 50s died after the caravan was swept away in Claddaghduff, County Galway, at about 07:45 BST.

Some 55,000 homes in Ireland are without power, amid warnings that 80mph gusts could also disrupt travel and power supplies in areas of the UK.

An amber warning applies to Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.

The "be prepared" weather warning - which means lives could be put at risk - is in force from 08:00 BST.

BBC Weather forecaster Ben Rich said there was some "potentially dangerous" weather hitting parts of the UK.

The strongest winds could be felt in central and southern Scotland and the north-east of England later.

Storm Ali is the UK's first named storm of the season.

It comes after the remnants of the US-named Storm Helene - which took its name from a hurricane - hit part of Wales on Tuesday.

Two councils in Northern Ireland have closed some of its public spaces due to the storm.

Belfast City Council said it had closed all its parks, pitches and playgrounds, while Derry City and Strabane District Council closed all its parks and cemeteries "until further notice".

Belfast Zoo was also closed due to the forecasts.

The amber warning is in place from 08:00 BST to 17:00 and means damage to buildings, disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services and possible power cuts should be expected.

A less severe yellow warning is in place for the whole of Scotland, parts of North Wales and northern England

Areas affected by the yellow warnings, in place between 06:00 and 22:00, are likely to experience lower speed winds of up to 60 mph but could face similar levels of danger and damage.

Meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said the outlook was for heavy rain on Thursday, with the Met Office issuing yellow warnings for flooding on roads in Wales.

She said: "Moving into Thursday we will see widespread heavy and persistent rain which looks set to change to sunshine and showers on Friday, before becoming more settled on Saturday."