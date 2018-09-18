Image copyright James West Image caption Khalid Masood drove his hire car into pedestrians before crashing it into the railings around Parliament

The car used in the Westminster terror attack to mow down pedestrians on a bridge was as "lethal as a knife or a gun", an inquest has heard.

Khalid Masood drove into and killed four people on 22 March 2017, then stabbed and killed a police officer.

Masood was then shot dead by police.

Consultant pathologist Ashley Fegan-Earl told the inquest into the deaths of the victims that the vehicle was deliberately used as a weapon and caused them "unsurvivable" injuries.

Kurt Cochran, 54, Leslie Rhodes, 75, Aysha Frade, 44, and Andreea Cristea, 31, were all killed on Westminster Bridge, whilst PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to death in a courtyard outside the Houses of Parliament.

Image copyright Met Police/Social Media Image caption Clockwise from top left - PC Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade, Leslie Rhodes, Andreea Cristea and Kurt Cochran all lost their lives

The inquest, at the Old Bailey in London, heard how Ms Cristea, an interior designer from Romania, was thrown 10ft into the air after being hit by the car.

She then fell 41ft into the River Thames below.

She had been lying face down and unconscious in the water for five minutes before being pulled out and died in hospital two weeks later.

Mr Fegan-Earl said her head injuries were "highly likely" to have killed her, even if she had not gone into the water.

Asked if she might have survived if she had been lifted out of the water sooner by the crew of a tourist boat, he answered: "I suspect not."

American tourist Mr Cochran pushed his wife Melissa out of the way moments before he was hit and fell head-first over a railing and onto the pavement, the court heard.

He suffered multiple bruises, fractures and brain injuries and his "survival period would have been brief", said pathologist Dr Simon Poole.

A lawyer for Mr Cochran's sister asked why medics had not given him chest compressions at the scene, and whether it could have made a difference.

Dr Poole said: "I don't think so."

He added that the seriousness of Mr Cochran's head injuries were "unsurvivable".

'Devastating'

The inquest heard Mr Rhodes also suffered a "devastating" head injury when he was struck by the car, before being thrown onto the road.

He was taken to King's College Hospital in London but died around 24 hours later.

Dr Fegan-Earl said: "The injury was devastating, unsurvivable and, in my opinion, it would have rendered him deeply unconscious straight away.

"There was no issue with the medical treatment he received and the formal cause of death was given as head injury."

Asked if Mr Rhodes could have survived if he had been transported by air ambulance, he replied, "In my opinion, no."

Ms Frade's death "would have been near instantaneous and in my opinion without suffering" when she was struck from behind, thrown into the air and under the wheels of a double-decker bus, said Dr Fegan-Earl.

He said she suffered a "devastating, unsurvivable head injury", as well as "devastating internal injuries" and fractures to her lower limbs.

She would have been rendered unconscious immediately when she was hit, he added.

Image copyright European Photopress Agency Image caption Tributes were left to the victims on Westminster Bridge

Earlier, a lawyer for the widow of PC Keith Palmer told the inquest that security guidelines for the gates to Parliament had not been "followed or acted upon for a period of years".

Dominic Adamson, representing Michelle Palmer, was questioning PC Lee Ashby - one of two firearms officers on duty in New Palace Yard during the attack.

PC Ashby told the Old Bailey he had never seen the up-to-date "post instructions" for where to be stationed in the yard, and that officers worked from a map posted on a wall, as well as small laminated "aide-memoire" maps.

The court heard that the most recent instructions for New Palace Yard dated from 2015, and said the primary focus should be the gate - but that the map on the wall dated from 2012.

Mr Adamson said it was a pretty "extraordinary state of affairs" that the firearms officers collectively had "no idea what they were supposed to be doing".

A separate inquest will take place into Masood's death at a later date.