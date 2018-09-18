Image copyright earth.nullschool.net Image caption Storm Ali is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain on Wednesday

Winds of up to 80 mph are expected to bring flying debris and travel disruption to parts of the UK.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Wednesday in the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland ahead of Storm Ali's arrival.

Debris flying in the wind could endanger life, it said.

Milder yellow wind warnings were issued across Northern Ireland, Scotland, the north of England and Wales for Wednesday.

Storm Ali is the UK's first named storm of the season, with storm Helene which hit Wales on Tuesday having taken its name from a US hurricane.

Damage and disruption

Met Office meteorologist Dean Hall said wind speeds hit 50 mph in parts of Wales but Storm Ali was expected to be more severe.

He said: "Certainly we could see close to 80 mph, possibly even higher miles per hour in exposed areas in the far north of the country."

The amber warnings are in place from 08:00 BST to 17:00 and mean damage to buildings, disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services and possible power cuts should be expected.

Areas affected by the yellow warnings, in place between 06:00 and 22:00, are likely to experience lower speed winds of up to 60 mph but could face similar levels of danger and damage.

Meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said the outlook was for heavy rain on Thursday, with the Met Office issuing yellow warnings for flooding on roads in Wales.

She said: "Moving into Thursday we will see widespread heavy and persistent rain which looks set to change to sunshine and showers on Friday, before becoming more settled on Saturday."