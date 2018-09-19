If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright AFP

Brexit: EU moving on Irish border?

Theresa May will share a meal with other European leaders in Salzburg, Austria, later, where she'll try to gather support for her plans for Brexit. In the meantime, Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, has said talks are in the "home straight". And he's suggested the EU is "ready to improve" its offer on one of the more difficult issues - the future of the Irish border.

He's said he wants to "de-dramatise" the question of physical checks and ensure goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK are processed away from ports and airports. Mrs May insists there must be "friction-free movement of goods" between Northern Ireland and the Republic. Here's an explanation of the situation.

So, are the two sides any nearer resolving their differences? BBC Europe editor Katya Adler says leasers are not showing signs of compromising on "principles or red lines". If you're feeling a little rusty on Brexit, take a look at our comprehensive guide.

North Korea 'agrees to shut down missile site'

Talks between North Korea's Kim Jong-un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in appear to have gone well. Mr Moon says Mr Kim has agreed to shut down one of his main missile launching and testing sites. The two leaders have worked out a path towards denuclearisation, he adds.

Mr Kim's saying he wants to visit Seoul. And the two countries will even bid to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Weather warning as Storm Ali hits UK

Storm Ali's hitting the UK, with winds of up to 80mph expected to disrupt travel and cause flying debris. The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning in Northern Ireland, Scotland and the north of England. There could also be power cuts.

TV's Denis Norden dies, aged 96

For 29 years, he amused millions of viewers as host of ITV's outtakes and bloopers show It'll Be Alright on the Night. Denis Norden, who began his comedy writing career as a teenager, before moving in front of the camera with great success, has died aged 96. "He will be in our hearts forever," his family said. Here's Denis Norden's obituary.

The secret life of a female bodyguard

By Tim Bowler, business reporter

"We were being chased by the Pakistan army and wandered into Kashmir," says Jacquie. "The Kashmiri rebels were firing at the Pakistan army and we got caught in the crossfire." She and her team had gone undercover in a rescue mission to free a 23-year-old British woman who'd been tricked into going to Pakistan with her new husband.

Instead the woman was imprisoned, but eventually got a message to her mother telling her she was being held hostage and asking for help. Her mother contacted Jacquie.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Daily Mail and the Times lead on a study suggesting air pollution could be behind 60,000 cases of dementia in the UK. Meanwhile, the Sun has interviewed a Russian model who says she and her husband became ill in Prezzo in Salisbury and she fears Russian President Vladimir Putin wants her dead. And the Daily Mirror says there's been a surge in the number of elderly patients stuck on hospital wards.

Daily digest

Yemen conflict A million more children "face famine"

Social housing PM to announce £2bn of new funding for building

Mobile phones Millions charged for handsets they already own

Dairy warning Too much sugar in yoghurts, study finds

Miracle cure? How to get over a killer hangover

If you see one thing today

How to win at poohsticks

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

The elephant whisperer of Thailand

If you read one thing today

The chef using 60,000-year-old recipes

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases inflation figures for August.

09:45 Theresa May addresses the National Housing Summit, in London.

On this day

1997 An Intercity 125 crashes into a freight train near Southall station, west London, killing seven people and injuring 139.

From elsewhere

How water damages a flooded house (Washington Post)

Isolated nomads are under siege in the Amazon jungle (National Geographic)

The rise of the acne positivity movement (Guardian)

11 images showing how Sydney has changed (Sydney Morning Herald)