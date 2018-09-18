If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

US ramps up trade war with China

The US's trade war with China is getting nastier, with Washington placing tariffs on almost 6,000 types of goods, worth $200bn (£150bn). Suitcases, wool, frozen cuts of meat, scallops and toilet paper are among the items affected, in what Donald Trump is calling retaliation for Beijing's "unfair" policies.

China has promised to respond to the tariffs, set at 10% but due to rise to 25% next year unless the two countries can reach a deal. Here's what Beijing might do. Asia business correspondent Karishma Vaswani gives her take on the situation.

Brexit report looks at workforce

What impact will Brexit have on UK jobs? The Migration Advisory Committee, which (as the name suggests) advises the government, releases its report later, looking at issues including unemployment and wages. This comes as the latest figures show net migration - the difference between people entering and leaving the country - from the EU is at its lowest level since 2012.

Back another referendum, Cable urges May

It's the last day of the Liberal Democrat conference in Brighton and leader Sir Vince Cable will use his speech to call on Theresa May to "shock us all" by backing a referendum on any deal she reaches with the EU on Brexit. He'll say the prime minister should admit the process has "gone badly wrong". Mrs May has ruled out any second referendum, insisting that MPs will have a straight choice between her Brexit plan and leaving the EU without a deal.

Emmy awards: Big wins for British stars

Claire Foy, Thandie Newton, Charlie Brooker and Matthew Rhys are among the British winners at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards for the best of TV talent. Foy, who took the best actress in a drama series award for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown, described her time on the show as "extraordinary". Here's a full list of Emmy winners. And take a look at what went on on the red carpet.

The man who has performed 23,000 post-mortems

"Two-hundred damaged and dismembered bodies in one place leaves an image," Dr Richard Shepherd says, explaining how his career as a forensic pathologist has had deep and traumatic effects on his mental health. "I am used to death, and have been used to it for 35 years - but there comes a moment when you can't compartmentalise it."

Dr Shepherd estimates he has conducted more than 23,000 post-mortems in his career, many from mass killings at some of the greatest tragedies of the past few decades. It has left him with post-traumatic stress disorder. "Maybe I should have gone to see a counsellor once a year," he reflects.

What the papers say

The Financial Times reports that Chancellor Philip Hammond risks causing ructions in Downing Street with his warning that the UK faces "substantial" costs if no Brexit deal is reached. Meanwhile, the Guardian quotes EU diplomats as saying the UK government will have to experience its "darkest hour" and face the prospect of no deal before having to alter its stance. Elsewhere, the Times says pregnant women could be set target weights in an effort to counter obesity. And the Daily Telegraph says the broadcasting watchdog Ofcom will warn that 12 million people in the UK have been harmed by social media.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and alleged sexual assault victim to testify at Senate hearing

Korea talks Moon goes to North to push stalled denuclearisation negotiations

Elon Musk Tech entrepreneur unveils first tourist for SpaceX "Moon loop"

Murder Rate Is South Africa a "war zone"?

I was first to fight fires in the Blitz

How I grew up in a cave

School open days: Eight things to look for

Lookahead

Today The Royal Television Society conference opens in London.

11:00 Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

On this day

1972 The first Ugandan refugees fleeing the persecution of the country's military dictatorship under Idi Amin arrive in the UK.

Why Brits are sleeping more now than in the 1970s (Independent)

Speakers' Corner in the digital age (The Atlantic)

The Nigerian musicians changing pop (New Yorker)

Carry On films at 60 (Daily Mail)