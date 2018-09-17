Image copyright Reuters

The Duchess of Sussex has launched her first solo charity project as a royal - a cookbook in support of Grenfell families and others.

Meghan has written the foreword to a recipe book produced by cooks at the Hubb Community Kitchen, based near the tower in west London.

The duchess has been working with volunteers there since January.

She said she felt "connected" to the project as "a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together."

The book, called 'Together: Our Community Cookbook', includes 50 recipes by women whose community was affected by the tower block fire, which killed 71 people in June 2017.

A group of women formed the community kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in the summer following the disaster, to prepare fresh food for their families and neighbours.

They gathered together some favourite recipes in the book, with the proceeds helping to continue the work of the Hubb in supporting Grenfell families and others in the community.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Meghan has been working with the community kitchen since January

The duchess helped the group find a publisher and her Royal Foundation provided assistance with legal and administrative issues.

In her foreword, she said that the Hubb brought cultures together under one roof and allowed people to enjoy "the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy".

"Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive," the duchess said.

Family recipes from across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the eastern Mediterranean are featured in the book.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Two of the cooks, Intlak Al Saiegh and Ahlam Saeid, show off their work

In their introduction, the women said: "Our kitchen has always been a place of good food, love, support and friendship.

"We cook the recipes we've grown up with; there's no stress, and the recipes always work because they have been made so many times - it's proper comfort food."