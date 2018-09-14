Image copyright Will Robins/Tyler Chatterley-Russell Image caption PC Keith Palmer was unarmed as he was attacked by Khalid Masood

"Distressing" and "vivid" footage of the moment PC Keith Palmer was stabbed outside Parliament during last year's Westminster attack has been shown to an inquest into the victims' deaths.

Khalid Masood killed the unarmed officer after driving into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on 22 March 2017.

Kurt Cochran, 54, Leslie Rhodes, 75, Aysha Frade, 44, and Andreea Cristea, 31, were also killed.

Mobile phone footage of people rushing to offer first aid was also shown.

Masood was shot dead by armed officers after the attack.