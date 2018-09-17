If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Getty Images

Typhoon Mangkhut hits southern China

It's already killed dozens of people in the Philippines and now Typhoon Mangkhut - one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in decades - is moving across southern China. It wrecked buildings in Hong Kong, shutting down the city. More than 2.5 million people in Guangdong and on Hainan island have left their homes.

Winds have reached 110mph (177km/h) in places, while water levels surged by up to 12ft (3.5m). Here's video of what the storm's been doing to Hong Kong.

The BBC looks at how people can survive such huge weather events, and we ask what are the differences between typhoons, hurricanes and cyclones.

May: Choose my Brexit deal or no deal

Theresa May has told the BBC's Panorama that MPs will have a choice between her proposed Brexit deal with the EU and no deal at all. The prime minister also criticised Brexiteers' plans to solve the Irish border issue. Meanwhile, former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has accused the government of creating a "constitutional abomination" in its efforts to resolve the problem.

Brett Kavanaugh 'sexual assault victim' speaks out

The Senate Judiciary Committee is to decide later this week whether President Donald Trump's selection of Brett Kavanaugh for the US Supreme Court should go to a full vote of the Senate. In the meantime, a woman claiming Mr Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers has publicly identified herself. She is Christine Blasey Ford, a professor of psychology at Palo Alto University. Mr Kavanaugh denies the allegations, which first surfaced last week.

We look at why nominations to the Supreme Court are so important for Americans.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Australian strawberry needles scare widens

Punnets of strawberries containing hidden needles have now been found in six Australian states and territories, prompting a minister to call the incidents a "vicious crime" and "a general attack on the public". One man was taken to hospital after eating a piece of the adulterated fruit.

Growers and police say there may have been copycat attacks following the first needle discoveries in Queensland. Officials have advised Australians to cut up strawberries before eating them.

When is it OK to have bad manners?

By Dr Kirsty Sedgman, Bristol University

One place where manners come sharply into focus is the theatre, where audiences are expected to sit in silence, in close proximity. Historically this was not always the case. In the 19th Century audiences were trained with new rules of behaviour favoured by elites.

Previously free to engage with performances loudly and spontaneously, suddenly audiences were being told how to behave - through programme notes, posters, even being lectured by those on stage.

Now a similar thing is happening again. Audiences are being shamed for bringing in food, talking, and even using iPads and phones.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Brexit stories dominate several of the papers. In the Daily Telegraph, former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson uses his column to criticise Theresa May's plan to resolve the Irish border problem. But the Times provides more pleasant reading for the prime minister, reporting that the EU is secretly prepared to accept a frictionless Irish border without the so-called backstop. Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says hundreds of children in urban care homes are being targeted by gangs to sell drugs. And the Sun says the BBC has offered the Radio 2 breakfast presenting slot to Zoe Ball.

Daily digest

Foetus gender tests Labour calls for more restrictions, amid fears of girls being aborted

Amazon bribery claims Firm investigating sales data leak allegations

Storm Florence Risk to life rising, warns North Carolina governor

Salisbury illnesses Nothing to link Novichok to restaurant incident, say police

Four things What's happening around the world this week?

If you see one thing today

Money wives: The children sold to repay debts

If you listen to one thing today

The battle for the Supreme Court

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Eli Zaturanski

'People thought we were interns but we were in charge'

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today The UN's atomic watchdog, the IAEA, holds its annual general conference in Vienna, Austria.

10:00 International Monetary Fund boss Christine Lagarde gives her organisation's annual evaluation of the UK economy.

On this day

1993 The British National Party wins its first council seat, in a by-election in Tower Hamlets, east London.

From elsewhere

Why storm surges and flooding are the biggest hurricane hazards (National Geographic)

150 years of Little Women (New York Times)

'I've taken 1,800 pictures of my son and he's not yet 10 weeks old' (Guardian)

The world's most beautiful ceilings (Telegraph)