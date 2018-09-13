If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

More no-deal detail

Theresa May defended her Brexit strategy - and record in office - on Wednesday as a section of her party openly plotted against her. On Thursday, she'll chair a special three-hour cabinet meeting to discuss what happens if that strategy does fail - and we end up with a no-deal Brexit.

We'll also get to see the second set of risk assessments for such a scenario, Last month, the first batch revealed that Britons may face extra credit card costs. On Thursday, we'll learn more about practical things like mobile phone roaming charges - BBC Reality Check has looked at whether we could be heading back to the bad old days of big bills abroad. There'll also be papers on driving licences and passports, and the possible disruption at borders due to extra checks.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has toughened his talk too - no doubt, in part at least, to try to reassure those in his party who think the UK is acquiescing to every Brussels demand. Writing in the Telegraph, he said the UK would not pay its so-called "divorce bill" to the EU in the event of no deal.

Florence weakens - slightly

Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a category two storm as it approaches the US, but officials are still warning it could bring catastrophic flooding and winds of 110mph (175km/h). The biggest danger to life could come from storm surges inundating coastal communities - and its slow-moving nature could mean it lingers for days. Up to 1.7 million people have been ordered to evacuate across several east coast states.

North Carolina's governor said: "The time to prepare is almost over. Disaster is at the doorstep and it's coming in." Given warnings like that whenever there's a hurricane, why do some people still choose to ride it out? Our video tries to explain.

Drinking campaign row

Can a charity credibly tell people to drink less if it's funded by the alcohol industry? Well, dozens of health experts don't think so. They're criticising the decision of official body Public Health England to join forces with just such a charity - Drinkaware - for a campaign. In a letter seen by BBC News, they say the tie-up "will significantly damage the credibility of PHE" and dilute the message its trying to put out. On Tuesday, government alcohol adviser Sir Ian Gilmore resigned over the issue too.

For its part, PHE says Drinkaware is "an independent educational charity with an extensive reach to the key audiences".

Are migrants driving crime in Germany?

By BBC Reality Check

Since Europe's huge 2015 influx of migrants and refugees more than 1.5 million asylum seekers have entered Germany. In that time, anti-migrant rhetoric has increased and so has support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. AfD deputy leader Beatrix von Storch told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We've got 447 killings and murders by illegal migrants in the last year." But is she right?

Read the full article

What the papers say

Mixed views in the papers on the Archbishop of Canterbury's attack on Amazon for not paying enough tax. The Daily Mirror welcomes it and calls on the government to act on his "divine intervention." The Sun, though, calls Archbishop Welby an "arch leftie", arguing that if he wants to advocate policy positions why doesn't he "bin the day job and stand for office". The Times reports that Theresa May wants to announce strict immigration controls at the Tory party conference this month to "reassure Brexiteers" and steady her leadership in the "face of revolt." And Sir Richard Branson has received a Twitter kicking after complaining about people turning up late. That prompted fury from Virgin customers, the Metro and Daily Telegraph, given how many of its trains and planes are delayed.

