If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Give it a rest

Image copyright Getty Images

Do you drink alcohol every day? If so, a new campaign is urging you to think again - especially if you're middle-aged. People between 45 and 65 are more likely than any other age group to drink to excess - not necessarily to get drunk, but as a social activity, a reward for success or compensation for a hard day at work. So Public Health England and charity Drinkaware are urging that cohort to focus on having regular "drink-free" days - ideally at least two a week. The benefits include improved sleep, weight loss and lower risk of high blood pressure, cancer and liver disease.

Presenter Adrian Chiles - age 51 - recently admitted his "social drinking" habit sometimes took him over 100 units of alcohol a week. Some of you told us yours did the same. Not sure what your limit should be? Here's a guide. You can also check out our booze calculator to find out your drinking "nationality".

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Bridge attack inquests

Inquests into the deaths of the five people killed in the Westminster Bridge terror attack will begin later, opening with "pen portraits" of Kurt Cochran, Leslie Rhodes, Aysha Frade, Andreea Cristea and PC Keith Palmer, provided by their families.

The coroner will look into the background of killer Khalid Masood and his state of mind, including via what's being called a "psychological autopsy". He'll examine why protection of pedestrians on the bridge was not increased after the fatal vehicle attacks in Nice and Berlin in 2016, and how well PC Palmer was protected - by his body armour and by armed officers serving in Westminster. A separate inquest into Masood himself will take place shortly after.

The Westminster Bridge terror attack was the first in a series to hit the UK last year. Read more about what happened and those who lost their lives.

Political deadlock

Sweden faces a protracted period of negotiation to form a government after the general election left the centre-left coalition and the anti-immigration, nationalist party almost tied. The growth of the Sweden Democrats mirrors the rise of populism in many other nations, and as elsewhere, it's been fuelled by concerns about integration. Sweden took in more asylum seekers per head of population than any other EU nation during the 2015 migrant crisis, and that's led to some tensions in the famously open, liberal democracy.

The SD - read more on them here - were linked for years to neo-Nazis and other far-right groups, but have tried to rebrand themselves - changing their logo from a flaming torch to a daisy. They've also broadened their appeal beyond the traditionally male, working class voter base, but have still been involved in various racism scandals.

The secret shame of having no sperm

By Adam Eley, BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme

Male infertility is now the most common reason for couples in the UK to seek IVF - but when Craig Franklin was told bluntly that he had no sperm, he felt alone and emasculated. "The GP essentially said, 'You're producing no sperm, you won't be able to have children. Out the door, away you go,'" the 39-year-old explains. "There was no support whatsoever." The effects hit him hard and almost led to him breaking up with his partner Katie.

Read the full article

What the papers say

After a weekend dominating the papers, there's no let-up for Boris Johnson. The Daily Mail says his comments likening Theresa May's Brexit strategy to a suicide vest have created "Tory mayhem" - the paper calls the intervention "reckless". The Times points out that it was condemned by the father of the youngest victim of the 2005 London bombings, but the Sun feels it was "a harmless metaphor" and describes the outrage as "confected". Elsewhere on Brexit, the Financial Times says the EU is preparing to give its chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, new instructions to help close a deal with Britain. Meanwhile, according to the Guardian, the Metropolitan Police is increasingly dropping investigations into serious crimes such as sexual offences within hours of them being reported due to a lack of resources.

Daily digest

'Catastrophic split' Warning to May over Brexit divisions

Four-day week Unions say it could be a reality for everyone

'Wrong flat' killing Police officer charged

Knife attack Britons among those injured in Paris

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Toby Carr

Kayaking the Shipping Forecast seas

If you listen to one thing today

The persistence of analogue

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Would a bigger house make you happier?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

0930 Final proposals published for a shake-up of parliamentary boundaries that would cut the number of MPs by 50

1100 Alastair Cook returns to the crease to continue his final innings as an England player - his side have a lead of 154 against India

On this day

1973 Bomb blasts at King's Cross and Euston stations injure 13 people - the IRA later claim responsibility

From elsewhere

UK's worst-selling map: The empty landscape charted by OS440 (Observer)

'Free from' foods are changing the way your meals are produced (Bloomberg)

The biggest mystery surrounding Apple's new iPhone (Slate)

'I know all about the crazy, rich lifestyle': Michelle Yeoh on Hong Kong high society and her blockbuster (Mail on Sunday)