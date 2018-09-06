Tax cut for self-employed workers scrapped

A planned tax cut for 2.7m self-employed workers has been scrapped by the UK government.

It said Class II National Insurance contributions would not now be abolished in this Parliament.

It cited concerns that low-earning self employed people would end up paying more to access the state pension and it would make the tax system more complex.

The Federation of Small Businesses said it was "extremely disappointing and flies in the face of tax simplification".

