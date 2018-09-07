If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brazilian presidential front-runner stabbed

A far-right candidate for the Brazilian presidency has been stabbed in the stomach during a rally in the city of Juiz de Fora. Jair Bolsonaro was described by his son as "almost dead" by the time he reached hospital, but he is expected to recover.

Polls suggest Mr Bolsonaro, who has courted controversy with his homophobic and racist comments, will win next month's election, if former President Lula da Silva fails in his attempt to overturn a ban on standing. Supporters say he is the only hope of cutting crime and corruption.

A man has been arrested over the stabbing, police naming him as 40-year-old Adelio Obispo de Oliveira.

Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds dies

Burt Reynolds, star of films including Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit, The Cannonball Run and Boogie Nights, has died at the age of 82. Once the world's highest paid star, Reynolds became a sex symbol in the 1970s, known for his wisecracking style. The moustachioed ex-American football player also broke a taboo by appearing nearly naked in Cosmopolitan magazine in 1972.

"Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes," tweeted Arnold Schwarzenegger. "He was a trailblazer." Here's his obituary.

Baskets go missing after Asda's bag change

Asda's decision to phase out 5p carrier bags in favour of more frequently reusable 9p "bags for life" hasn't gone down well with everyone. Some customers in Cambridge are so outraged that they've decided to take their shopping home in baskets instead. The result is that only 30 to 40 of them are left - until a delivery expected next week. Asda's asked the basket swipers to desist, saying: "We're trying to do our bit to protect the environment."

The lies we tell ourselves to avoid giving up a seat

We've all been on a crowded bus, a rush-hour train or Tube carriage with people packed like sardines - when someone gets on and looks around for a seat. Maybe you haven't noticed them, as your headphones are on and that podcast is really gripping, or your head is down as you concentrate on getting to the next level of a slightly mind-numbing game.

Maybe you haven't noticed they look like they need a seat. Or maybe - as may have been the case when breastfeeding mum Kate Hitchens was forced to stand on a busy train - you've pretended not to notice.

Almost everyone has heard of someone offering a seat to a pregnant woman, only for her to reply she's actually just had a very big lunch and is perfectly fine standing, thanks very much.

What the papers say

The Times reports that the Novichok attack in Salisbury, attributed by the UK government to two Russian agents, could have killed 4,000 people. The Daily Telegraph says the head of GCHQ is working out ways of dealing with Russia, which denies any involvement. And the Guardian says Moscow is facing "almost universal condemnation". Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror leads on Hollywood's "mourning" over the death of Burt Reynolds, and the Sun reports that former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler have separated.

Lookahead

11:00 The fifth Test match against India starts at the Oval. It's record England run scorer Alastair Cook's last international appearance.

11:00 A delegation of 13 MEPs from several EU member states meets jailed pro-independence leaders in Catalonia, Spain.

On this day

1940 The German air force unleashes a wave of heavy bombing raids on London, killing hundreds of civilians and injuring many more.

