If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Reuters

Labour holds anti-Semitism policy talks

Allegations of anti-Semitism within Labour have dogged the party for months. With these in mind, the governing National Executive Committee meets today to discuss whether to adopt in full the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of anti-Semitism.

It was incorporated into Labour's code of conduct in July - but this didn't include all the IHRA's examples. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn insists there's no place for any kind of prejudice within the party.

Here's our guide to the anti-Semitism row. And we take a look at the difference between anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism.

UK 'must encourage' overseas students

University leaders are urging the government to make the UK more welcoming to overseas students, amid concern that rivals such as Australia, Canada and the US are doing more to attract them. Universities UK says international students should have the right to stay and work in the UK after finishing their courses - as happened before the rules changed in 2012. But the Home Office says there's no limit on the number of "genuine" students who want to come in.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Use plainer language, doctors told

"Seizure" or "fit"? "Chronic" or "long-term/persistent"? "Dyspnoea" or "breathlessness"? Doctors are highly educated people and they know a lot of big/technical words, but are these always the best way to describe ailments to patients? The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges thinks not, and it's asking medics to opt for plain English when writing letters. Using the telephone is usually a better way to break bad news, it adds.

The hospice remembering children in birdsong

By Mark Hutchings, BBC Radio 5 Live

Ty Hafan's children's hospice has always remembered children who have died by painting a pebble with their name on it, but now it is using Morse code and birdsong to do something special for hundreds of families.

It is working with sound artist Justin Wiggan, who takes the name of the child, puts it into a Morse code translator and then samples birdsong around it.

Justin says it's been an emotional process. "I don't think you can create work like this without being connected with the people and families - I am a father myself so I can identify with some of the age ranges. The first few times it is quite overwhelming."

Read the full article

What the papers say

Image copyright Daily Express and Sun

Could Boris Johnson be planning an "audacious" bid to become prime minister, asks the Daily Express, following his criticisms of Theresa May's Brexit plan. The i adds that "rebels" from the left and right of the Conservative Party are laying "siege" to Downing Street. Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that DJ Chris Evans's move from the BBC to Virgin Radio will earn him another £400,000 a year. And the Times leads on an expected announcement that police are to get extended stop and search powers.

Daily digest

Free childcare Scheme in England is "closing" nurseries, education charity says

Syria Idlib Trump warns Assad government and allies of "grave humanitarian mistake"

Rachael Bland BBC presenter says she has only days to live

Health test Check online to find out your "heart age"

If you see one thing today

How did fingers crossed come to mean good luck?

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright David Brunetti

Uganda's prison farms

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Is 'Brazilian butt lift' surgery a risk worth taking?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

13:00 The Green Party announces the names of its new leadership team.

16:00 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the annual WellChild Awards at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel.

On this day

1957 A report sponsored by the government suggests homosexual behaviour between consenting male adults should no longer be a criminal offence.

From elsewhere

How my suitcase helped save lives in El Salvador (Daily Telegraph)

The 'bloody business' of wildlife conservation (The Atlantic)

How 1970s squatters in London declared independence from the UK (Independent)

The habits of people who lose weight and keep it off (Sydney Morning Herald)