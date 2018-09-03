If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Johnson savages May's Brexit plans

Image copyright Getty Images

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has attacked Theresa May's plans for Brexit negotiations with Brussels. Mr Johnson, who quit after the cabinet backed the so-called Chequers deal, writes in the Daily Telegraph that it would bring "disaster", leaving the UK with "two-thirds of diddly squat".

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier's said he's "strongly" against elements of the Chequers agreement too. But the government, which has yet to respond to Mr Johnson's comments, insists its plan "will work".

Here's the Chequers deal explained. And, if you're getting a little confused by Brexit, take a look at Alex Hunt and Brian Wheeler's comprehensive guide.

Landmark building gutted by fire

A fire has severely damaged one of Liverpool's best-known landmarks. The upper floor and roof of one wing of the art deco Littlewoods Pools building are feared to have been destroyed. No injuries have been reported, but Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson called the situation "heartbreaking". Footage shows the scale of the destruction.

Javid warns of 'shocking' online child abuse level

Home Secretary Sajid Javid will warn in a speech later of the "horror" of online child abuse, saying it is his "personal mission" to deal with the problem. Up to 80,000 paedophiles in the UK pose a sexual threat to children online, he will add. New figures show that referrals of child abuse images to the National Crime Agency have increased by 700% in the last five years.

High-speed chase that sparked migrant tragedy

By Nick Thorpe, BBC Eastern Europe correspondent

In Romania's western city of Timisoara, Romanians, Hungarians and Germans have lived side-by-side for centuries. It welcomes, or at least tolerates, its new arrivals: thousands of Afghans, Pakistanis, Kurds and Syrians on their way to western Europe.

Some fall in love with the kindness they encounter and end up staying. But most place their lives in the hands of smugglers to reach the West.

In October last year, 18 people set out on that journey. It cost the lives of both the smuggler and a young mother of twin girls, and left scars on many of the others.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Another week, another batch of Brexit stories. The Daily Telegraph leads on its article by Boris Johnson attacking Theresa May's plans for a deal. Metro goes for a multi-faceted punning headline - "Barnier Rubble" - in reporting on EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier's expression of his own doubts. And the Times says up to 20 Conservative MPs are pledging to make a "public stand" against the government. Meanwhile, the Guardian states that former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is putting pressure on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to deal with the row over claims of anti-Semitism in the party. And the Daily Mirror says more than 600 police stations have closed since 2010.

Daily digest

Labour Party Momentum group backs shake-up of candidate selections

Myanmar sentences Journalists investigating violence against Rohingyas jailed for violating state secrets act

Sinead McNamara Australian Instagram blogger dies on billionaire's yacht

'Can't wait' U2's Bono assures fans he hasn't lost his voice and rest of tour will go on

World briefing What you need to know for the week ahead

Lookahead

Today Iraq's parliament convenes for the first time since the election in May.

09:30 The Grenfell Inquiry resumes after a month's break.

On this day

1939 Britain and France declare war on Germany following the invasion of Poland two days earlier.

