Drinks ban consultation

Image copyright PA

With more caffeine and sugar than a coke and often cheaper too, energy drinks are the go-to pick-me-up for some, but now the government says it's considering banning their sale to anyone under 18.

Experts say excessive consumption is linked to a range of health problems, including obesity, tooth decay, headaches and sleep problems. Teachers have also blamed them for poor behaviour - one union called them "readily available legal highs". Those claims have been contested, but some schools have banned them. Earlier this year, the children at one told the BBC why.

Most major UK supermarkets have already implemented a voluntary ban on sales to under-16s, but children can still buy the drinks from other shops or vending machines. And they're doing so enthusiastically - research suggests UK youngsters are among the highest consumers of energy drinks in Europe.

The British Soft Drinks Association says energy drinks have been "deemed safe" by regulators, but they're not marketed or promoted to under-16s. Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have the power to implement their own bans.

Salmond quits

Last week, it emerged that former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond was being investigated over claims of sexual misconduct and was taking the Scottish government to court over its handling over the matter. Now Mr Salmond has quit the SNP.

In a video posted on social media, he said he "did not come into politics to facilitate opposition attacks on the SNP", and by resigning, he was removing the possibility of his case becoming ammunition for such attacks. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed "huge sadness" at the situation. Mr Salmond denies any wrongdoing - here's what we know so far about the allegations he faces.

The BBC's Lorna Gordon said Mr Salmond was a colossus of Scottish politics and his resignation was an extremely significant moment. Read more on his rise from brash outsider to international statesman.

Classroom 'crisis'

Schools in England are struggling with a severe teacher shortage, says an independent think tank. That means bigger classes and more subjects being taught by teachers without specialist knowledge. In poorer areas outside London, for example, just 17% of physics teachers have a degree relevant to their subject.

The Education Policy Institute says targeted pay increases could help. Unions, though, reject the idea of paying some teachers more than others and insist cutting workload for all is key. Education Secretary Damian Hinds has made staff recruitment a priority and has vowed to remove unnecessary bureaucracy and excessive accountability.

A step forward or tokenism?

By Cherry Wilson, BBC Newsbeat reporter

Rihanna is on British Vogue, Lupita Nyong'o is the star on Porter magazine and Ruth Negga, who is mixed-race, features on Marie Claire UK. And it's not just in the UK. Beyonce is on US Vogue, Naomi Campbell is on Vogue Paris, Tracee Ellis Ross features on Elle Canada, Nicki Minaj is the cover star of Vogue Arabia and Zendaya is on Marie Claire US. "This is definitely unprecedented, seeing so many women of colour on so many mass market influential magazines," says Kenya Hunt, deputy editor of Elle UK.

Read the full article

What the papers say

There's mixed reaction to the proposed ban on energy drink sales to children. The Daily Mirror sees it as a victory for a campaign waged by TV chef Jamie Oliver and backed by the newspaper. But an unenthusiastic and unnamed senior minister tells the Daily Telegraph: "Every day something is banned. It's just so depressing." Elsewhere, "the scallop war" - which has seen French and British fishing boats clash in the Channel - is discussed. In the Daily Express, Nigel Farage is predictably partisan, accusing Brussels of discriminating heavily against British fishermen "in favour of the French". Stephen Glover, in the Daily Mail, puts the blame squarely on the EU's Common Fisheries Policy - a key driver, he says, behind strong support for Brexit among fishermen. A number of papers also demand that the Royal Navy be brought in to help the British boats.

Lookahead

Today Theresa May concludes her trip to Africa - today she's in Kenya

11:00 England v India, the Fourth Test, begins in Southampton - England lead the series 2-1

On this day

2001 Former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic is told he is to be prosecuted for genocide - the first former head of state to face such charges

