Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was reunited with her daughter Gabriella during a temporary release from prison

A British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran has been taken to a prison clinic after she "blacked out", her husband has said.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying, which she denies.

She had just returned to prison after being granted a three-day release over the weekend.

Richard Ratcliffe said his wife had suffered several panic attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He said she had spoken of a headache and numbness in her legs and right arm, as well as a rash.

"I think it feels like the physical symptoms of crushing disappointment since she went back into prison," he said.

Mr Ratcliffe said the head of the prison was "worried enough to come down and see her", and was "very surprised" that she had not been allowed to extend her furlough.

He added she was still in the clinic as far as he knew, despite reports that she had been taken to an external hospital.

Back in jail

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was reunited with her family, including her four-year-old daughter Gabriella, during the temporary release.

She voluntarily returned to prison on Sunday night "with her head held high", after her application for an extension was denied.

Having received mixed messages, she was told she had to return to prison by sunset on Sunday as the necessary permit had not been signed off.

A picture of her saying goodbye to her daughter was posted on the Free Nazanin campaign's Twitter account.

We have just heard the sad news that Nazanin's extension has been refused and she has returned to prison. Here is the moment she said goodbye to a distraught Gabriella #FreeNazanin pic.twitter.com/YBEIbOdQb4 — Free Nazanin (@FreeNazanin) August 26, 2018

Following the news of her ill health on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said "all our thoughts and prayers" were with Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family.

He tweeted: "Unbearable suffering to be apart from [her] daughter with her hopes raised then dashed. We must redouble efforts to find a way to get her home."